Saraki, Others Bag 2018 Award Of Excellence

Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Managing Director, Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala-Usman, and Managing Director of Inland Containers Nigeria Limited (ICNL), Ismail Yusuf, among others have received the 2018 awards of excellent leadership.

The award was given to them by the Association of Maritime Journalists of Nigeria (AMJON).

The awards were presented to them during the second edition of all Nigerian maritime journalists retreat, held at the Administrative Staff College of Nigeria (ASCON), Badagry, Lagos.

Saraki was bestowed an award for strengthening Nigeria’s democracy, his promotion and sustenance of an independent legislative arm of government.

Bala-Usman was honoured for her giant strides in repositioning the Nigerian ports for greater efficiency, while Ismail Yusuf received an award for successfully pioneering the takeoff of the first inland container terminal in Nigeria.

Other awardees honoured at the ceremony included Chairman, Skelas Group of Companies and immediate past National President of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Olayiwola Shittu, for his leadership role in improving the standards of freight forwarding practice in Nigeria.

Also, officers of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), including Comptroller Abubakar Bashir of the Apapa port for his patriotism and dedication in effecting positive changes in revenue collection and infrastructural upgrades in the Customs.

Comptroller Musa Baba Ahmed of Tin Can Island Command as well as Comptroller Mohammed Aliyu of the Federal Operations Unit (FOU), Zone A, Ikeja, Lagos, also received awards for their giant strides in revenue generation and anti-smuggling feats.

Similarly, Deputy Comptroller Abdullahi Kirawa, National Coordinator of the Comptroller-General of Customs Strike Force, was also honoured for his anti-smuggling prowess, while his colleague, Deputy Comptroller Adamu Sanusi Ahmed, received AMJON’s award for the huge revenue generation at the B2 terminal of the Tin Can Island port.

Also, a politician and governorship candidate of the Action Democratic Party (ADC) for the 2019 election in Lagos State, Babatunde Gbadamosi was recognised for his political sagacity and efforts in entrenching better lives for Nigerians.