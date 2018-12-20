The Limit Of Denial

The state of mind that precludes the existence of reality; a spell of wishfulness that assumes virtuality. Occurring in individuals, it leads to self destruction. If indulged by leaders, it brings dire consequences upon a state, the failure of leadership and extreme hardships upon the people. Ours in Nigeria is indeed, a story of denial.

Early days in 2015, after the triumph of Muhammadu Buhari’s coalition, the symptoms were discernible in the APC.

A hard, long fought electoral battle was soon forgotten, the combatants so quickly denied. A new fangled word materialized to segregate the favored from the spurned. “Legacy Parties” is the new divisive term.

Legacy members and many, who never saw the trenches, came crisp and clean to claim the spoils. For the forsaken is derision contempt and spite, in a fast changing narrative about their pre and post election roles. Their rejection was so quick, from heroes to villains they became. They were vilified and hounded, hounds given a bad name in order to hang.

General Abdussalam Abubakar, was chief broker of Nigeria’s historic democratic feat, who negotiated President Jonathan’s surprise concession that shamed the recalcitrant Orubebes and pulled Nigeria from the precipice. He was the very first to be denied in the immediate aftermath of APC’s victory.

The former Head of State, who also it was that nursed and delivered the current democratic dispensation in 1999, was instantly labeled “negotiator for thieves” and treated with contempt and ignominy. Shocked and humbled, Abdussalam receded into privacy, the first victim of denial after the fact.

Mathew Hassan Kukah, Reverend Father and Bishop of Sokoto Diocese was outspoken for Muhammadu Buhari. It was him, who published the strongest defense against PDP’s labeling of Buhari as a Muslim bigot. But the forthrightness of this priest was to lose value so soon after the polls. For, he committed the cardinal sin of cautioning the APC administration, just as he previously did that of PDP. He was accused of being on the take from thieves for enjoining restraint in the “war on corruption’, lest it went out of hand. After three cockcrows, he was ignominiously denied.

Murtala Nyako, was Governor of Adamawa State by 2015 and one of the founders of “ G5”, the group of governors, who nailed the coffin of the PDP by simply leaving the party. But Nyako’s was a unique case. He iced the APC cake by raising and circulating a security report on the insurgency in the Northeast, which indicted the PDP.

For that, Nyako lost his governorship by an impeachment in which the hands of the ruling PDP could clearly be seen. He also paid the price of fleeing out of the country, from the hounding of the EFCC, never to come back, until his tormentors were out of the way. But greater ordeal awaited him on return . He was arrested by EFCC no sooner had he touched down at the airport, his struggle and sacrifice for the APC electoral triumph rudely denied.

The list of individual victims of the denial syndrome afflicting the APC is inexhaustible: Olusegun Obasanjo, Hamza Abdullahi, Rabi’u Kwankwaso, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko…

Wamakko is in fact in a special class of victims. These are captive members of the APC, whose heart and soul reject the party but are compelled to remain within out of the fear of the consequences of defecting, which are expressed loud and clear by APC.

The departure of prominent members who have the courage to leave, however makes the party a mutual victim of its rejection of the truth about its situation. This is the more debilitating effect of APC’s denial syndrome. Any political group that loses powerful members, who helped it win an election but assumes an indifferent attitude to the development must be suffering from a serious detachment from reality.

Such a political party going ahead in spite, to expect victory in upcoming polls exhibits chronic political dementia. That is, even in the belief that it has wrought enough damage on the image of opposition elements to render them unpopular and powerless. For, the efficacy of propaganda is dependent on the condition of the masses. And Nigerians are too devastated economically and socially under the APC administration to view any other political group negatively.

Failure to accept the fact of the dire situation of the masses is another acute form of denial by the APC government. So is the assumption by the administration that Nigerians so love President Buhari, as to rise above hunger and deprivation and reelect him.

Another full blown symptom of the APC denial syndrome is its self-righteous posture, that is in sharp contrasts to the image of its prominent members and appointees who have far more serious blemishes on their integrity than the opposition elements they try to vilify. A group that showcases Dollar stuffers, contract padders, alleged bribe takers and exposed racketeers, cannot, under normal circumstances lay any claim to integrity, much less treat other parties in a “holier than though” manner.

Sincere political analysts therefore, find APC’s sense of entitlement to their regular breaches of legal and ethical rules fascinating. Their matter-of-fact disrespect for the rule of law and due process is amusing. The APC tends to be instituting the “might is right” principle as its rationale for engagement with the citizens.

The infamous cabal running the APC is a differential junta that lords it over all other lesser mortals in the party. The recently concluded (?) primary “elections” of the ruling party are a study in brinkmanship and outright dictatorship within democratic space. And with the crises at all levels of the party, over widespread arbitrariness at state and national tiers, the APC still entertains the belief that it is the role model in the country.

That all this tends to happen subconsciously with the APC should be of greater concern to the nation. It is certainly worrisome that elements at the very apex of our leadership, who determine our fate as a nation have such a group psyche. And to our collective chagrin, as the next general elections rapidly come upon us, these tendencies in the ruling APC are gaining more pronouncement, threatening more than ever before, the fate of our democracy and nation as a whole.

–Shekara is D-G Media and Public Affairs to the Sokoto State Governor