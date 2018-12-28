Adamawa Assembly Approves N244 billion Budget Estimates Against N230 Billion

The Adamawa Assembly, on Friday approved budget estimate of N244 billion, with the jerk up of N14 billion, than the initial amount of N230 billion, presented by Governor Jibrilla Bindow for the 2019 service year.

The approval followed the consideration and adoption of the report, presented by the acting chairman of the House Standard Committee of Appropriation, Abdullahi Yapak at is plenary.

Yapak observed that, the non-release of fund by the state ministry of finance, was the major impediment to the implementation of the budget.

He further explained that, zero allocation was observed for capital projection some organizations, adding that, the house committee would work towards implementation of the budget.

The house directed the clerk of the house to communicate the clean copy of the budget to the executive arm.

It would be recalled Gov. Mohammed Bindow presented a budget estimate of total of N230,989,412, 735.00 for 2019 Appropriation Bill to the Adamawa state Assembly.

The budget, broken into: Capital Expenditure, which has 127,494,176,800. 00 representing 55 per cent and Recurrent Expenditure has N103,495,235,575.00 representing 45 per cent of the total budget estimate.

The appropriation bill, tagged ‘ Budget Of Next Level ‘ is aimed at giving priority to education, Health care ,agriculture ,works and water supply in the next fiscal year.