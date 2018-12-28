Army Flags Off Operation Egwu Eke 111 For Hitch Free Elections, Says Boko Haram Contested For Baga But Lost

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt General Tukur Yusuf Buratai has on Friday said the Army is flagging off special operation tagged “operation Egwu Eke 111 ” which will be conducted across the country to forestall any form of violence in the upcoming 2019 general elections.

Buratai also confirmed to Journalists that the Boko Haram terrorists contested the soul of Baga town in Borno but were defeated by the military with mop up operations ongoing.

The Army Chief made the disclosure during the flagging off ceremony of the “operation Egwu Eke 111 ” at the Command and control centre of operation Lafiya Dole in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He said the Army decided to reintroduce the operation ” Egwu Eke” which is an Igbo phrase meaning ” Python Dance ” previously conducted in 2016 and 2017 respectively in the southeastern region of the country because of the positive result it yielded in checkmating the security challenges being witnessed in the region then.

Represented by the Chief of trainings and operations Army, Major General Lamidi Adeosun, Buratai said the Nigerian Army will continue to conduct internal security operations in combating criminality and other security challenges in the country, in line with its constitutional mandate of military Aid to Civilian Authority.

He added that as build up to the 2019 general elections gathers momentum, an upsurge of security challenges such as stockpiling of arms by criminal groups, formation of ethnic militias and violence induced by political activities has been observed.

“These challenges coupled with other security threats across the country such as terrorism, militancy, kidnapping and banditry portend that dissident groups and criminal elements could cash in on the situation to perpetrate large scale violence before, during and after the 2019 general elections.

” The successes recorded so far in all conducted Nigerian Army level exercises is in fulfilling both training and operations objectives of the Nigerian Army . I also believe Exercise “Egwu Eke 111 ” with its mandate of combating the upsurge of security challenges as we approach the 2019 general elections will be a success .

“Let me use this opportunity to call on the good people of our great nation Nigeria, to provide our men and women in uniform adequate support especially timely Information to enable them deliver on the mandate of Exercise “Egwu Eke 111″ . I want to also reaffirm the commitment of the Nigerian Army in the fight against terrorism and insurgency in our country,” he said.

On the situation of Baga, a fishing town in kukawa local government area of northern Borno where Boko Haram terrorists attacked a Multinational Joint Task force (MNJTF) and killed a naval officer Wednesday night, the COAS said the area has been stabilized as the Military has taken over control.

“As we speak, we have taken control of Baga and we have been able to stabilize the area . So Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram. I say again, Baga is not in the hands of Boko Haram. They contested it but lost the contest,” he added.