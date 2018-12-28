Congolese Model Wins 3rd Edition of Miss Africa 2018 Crown

24 years old Congolese girl, Dorcas Kasindes has won the crown for Miss Africa 2018.

With the crown, Dorcas went home with a thirty five thousand US dollars and a Sport Utility vehicle. Dorcas emerged winner after beating to a pulp other 24 contestants to become a queen.

24 years old Nigerian model, Chimamaka Goodness Nnemeka who is currently studying food science at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka came second with 23years old statistics student Gladys Kayumbo of Zambia grabbing the second runner up position (i.e.) third position.

In her post contest speech, Queen Dorcas urged other contestants to see the crown won by her as a crown for every African woman.

When asked to explain on the thing that makes her unique among other girls, Dorcas said as a goal driven lady with a passion for diversity of cultures as well as fashion stressing that she is compassionate, good listener and perfectionist who believes in forgiving as key to peace.

”I believe in myself so much, am an outgoing, fun loving young woman with philanthropist’s heart. I believe that there is more happiness to give than to receive.

The beauty queen maintained that high percentage of the prize cash would be used to fight poverty which has bedeviled Africa people.

“I will give a certain percentage of my money to kulisha foundation mihigo foundation in the Democratic Republic of Congo DRC as me and to other associations around the continent that has the same goal”

This year’s edition saw the current queen edged out 24 other contestants from South-Africa, Nigeria, Somalia, Ghana, and Tunisia amongst others.

In his welcome remarks, Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state while speaking on the theme: Africanism, changing the narratives of African history and showcasing the rich African Heritage stated that it was time for Africa and Africans to take their rightful place in history and the world.

Gov. Ayade said: “Africanism is the reality, it is time for Africa to lead .We used to be seen the last continent but our stories are changing.

“And they changing because they have shown extra ordinary commitment and attitude .Africa most go beyond color because we have taught the crest of the world how to love.

“America is past, China is now but Africa is the future and we just take the centre stage, we are the epicenter of tourism and hospitality,” he said.

Meanwhile, Miss Chimamaka Goodness Nnaemeka representing Nigeria also went home with 3,000 US dollars of Mrs Beatrice Bassey Ita foundation.

Top Nigerian artists who spice the event includes Tiwa Savage,Mr Real, Tuface Idibia and many others.