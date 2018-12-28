Court Dissolves 10-year-old Forced Marriage In Ibadan

A Mapo Customary Court, on Friday in Ibadan, dissolved a 10-year-old union between one Omowumi Lamidi and Mukaila Lamidi, following claims by the wife that she was forced into the marriage.

The president of the court, Ademola Odunade, held that the court dissolved the union due to exploitation and the threat to life raised by Omowumi.

Odunade also advised Omowumi to avoid confrontation with Mukaila, popularly known as ‘Auxiliary’ for her safety.

He awarded the custody of the three-year-old child produced by the union to Omowumi and ordered Mukaila to pay a monthly feeding allowance of N5,000 for the child’s upkeep.

Besides, he ordered Mukaila to be responsible for the child’s welfare, including education.

In her petition, Omowumi, a chemist, who resides at Olodo area of Ibadan, said Mukaila had forced her into the marriage.

“My lord, Mukaila used his position as a member of the National Union of Road Transport Workers ((NURTW) in Ibadan to exploit me when he kidnapped me 10 years ago into a marriage, which I never wanted.

“On that day, Mukaila sent some hooligans to carry me into his home without my parents’ consent and in fact, he was the one, who deflowered me.

“Since then, he had maintained that I remained the best among all his wives and concubines.

“With my experience as a chemist, I refused to get pregnant for him despite all his forceful sexual intercourse with me.

“However, three years ago, I decided to have a baby for Mukaila because I knew that I was not getting any younger and there was no means of breaking out of his shackles.

“I even stood by him when he was sentenced to prison a few years ago.

“When Mukaila returned from the prison, he resumed his assault on me and his latest hit was his threat to take my life,” she said.

She told the court that her parents were helpless about the situation and urged the court to separate them.

Although, Mukaila was not in court, the bailiff told the court that he had served Mukaila the court’s notices on several occasions, which he turned down. (NAN)