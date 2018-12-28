SPORTS
Former Arsenal Chairman, Hill-Wood, Dies At 82
Former Arsenal chairman Peter Hill-Wood has died at the age of 82.
Hill-Wood, who became the chairman of the club in 1982 after joining its board in 1962, presided over the appointments of George Graham and Arsene Wenger as managers.
They went on to win five league titles, five FA Cups, the League Cup and European Cup Winners’ Cup between them.
The club, in a statement on Friday said, “It is with deep regret that we announce the death of former chairman, Peter Hill-Wood, at the age of 82.”
Ill-health forced Hill-Wood to step down from the position in June 2013.
Arsenal said he was also ‘instrumental’ in the successful move from Highbury to Emirates Stadium in 2006.
“Peter and his family’s influence on the club cannot be understated… Our thoughts are with his wife Sally and his children Sarah, Julian and Charles,” the statement, posted on the club’s website, concluded.
Born in Kensington, London, on Feb. 25, 1936 and died on Dec. 28, 2018, Hill-Wood attended Eton College. (NAN)
MOST POPULAR
- NEWS17 hours ago
APC Presidential Campaign Kicks Off In Akwa Ibom
- Others23 hours ago
2019 Elections: INEC Begins Training Of States Electoral Officers
- NEWS23 hours ago
2019: Miyetti Allah Endorses PMB As Sole Candidate
- NEWS19 hours ago
5000 Power Bikers, 300 Vintage Cars Drivers Thrill Revelers At Calabar Carnival
- NEWS5 hours ago
Mass Exodus: Over 50,000 PDP Members Defect To APC In Sokoto
- CRIME23 hours ago
Illegal Oil Bunkering: Tension In Ndoni Communities Over Alleged 2.5b Dollars Crude Oil Theft
- POLITICS2 hours ago
Dangote, Otedola In As APC Announces Members Of Presidential Campaign Council
- CRIME18 hours ago
China’s Ex-intelligence Chief Jailed For Life
You must be logged in to post a comment Login