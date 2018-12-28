NEWS
Just In: Police Invade Dino Melaye’s Abuja Home
Several police personnel have reportedly invaded the residence of Senator Dino Melaye, lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly.
The invasion of the lawmaker’s Abuja residence located at 11 Sangha street, off Mississippi, Maitama, is said to have taken place some minutes after Midday today.
Presently, the street where his house is located has been cordoned off by security operatives with Toyota Hilux operational vehicles.
Details Later…
