Sci-fi Movie Bumblebee Now In Cinemas

Movie lovers in Nigeria, especially Sci-fi movie lovers are set to be tantalized in this futuristic movie titled Bumblebee.

The media were the first to have a feel of what Bumblebee was all about as the movie which iconic movie merchant, Steven Spielberg produced.

Released last Friday, December 14th, 2018, the Transformers-themed movie, Bumblebee is a science fiction action film centered on the Transformers character of the same name. It is the sixth installment of the live-action Transformers film series and a prequel to 2007’s Transformers.

Directed by Travis Knight, his first live action film, Bumblebee stars Hailee Steinfeld who played the lead role of a teen but restless blonde who in a stage of her life, wanting to be independent got a an old fashioned ‘Beetle’ car. Unknown for her, it’s not a vehicle but Transformer at war with enemies for the survival of Planet Earth.

Other casts include the wrestler and actor John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., John Ortiz, Jason Drucker, Pamela Adlon and Stephen Schneider. The Transformers’ Voiceovers are

Angela Bassett, Justin Theroux, Peter Cullen , Dylan O’Brien.

Silverbird Film Distribution, Business Development Officer, Ewoma Luther-Abegunde sampling the pulse of the sci-fi movie from Journalists, noted that the movie will sell-out in Nigerian cinemas as it is tried and trusted.

In the words of Variety magazine: Imagine, if you can, a “Transformers” movie in which the plot is coherent, the robots feel like characters (as opposed to gleaming CG creations), and the action is staged and edited clearly enough to follow.

By contrast, “Bumblebee” embraces the tried-and-true Spielberg formula, wherein supernatural circumstances serve to bring strained suburban families closer together.

Bumblebee” is basically the movie that fans of the 1980s animated series wanted all along.