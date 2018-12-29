2 Killed In Roadside Bomb Attack Near Egypt’s Giza Pyramids

A roadside bomb hit a tourist bus near the Pyramids of Giza, south of the capital Cairo, killing at least two people and wounding 10 others, Egypt’s interior ministry said.

A homemade device exploded at 6:15 pm (3:15pm GMT) on Friday causing the deaths of two Vietnamese tourists, a ministry statement said.

The improvised explosive was placed near a wall along the Mariyutiya Street in the Haram district near the Giza Pyramids, the statement added.

The deceased were part of a group of 14 tourists who were being shown around by an Egyptian and a driver, both of whom were injured.

Security services were immediately dispatched to the area and have opened an investigation into the explosion, the ministry said without giving any further detail.

Egypt has battled armed groups in the Sinai Peninsula for years and that conflict has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, with armed groups targeting minority Christians or tourists.

Friday’s attack however is the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.