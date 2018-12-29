‘AA Is Qualified To Lift Nigerians Out Of Poverty’

The Action Alliance (AA) senatorial candidate for Owerri Zone of Imo State, Mr Anthony Chyma, has said the party has all it takes to reduce poverty to the barest level in Imo State, if elected in the 2019 general elections.

Mr Chyma, who made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Abuja said, poverty cannot be completely eradicated from the society, but he would work hard to minimise it through inclusive economic growth and job creation for the youths.

The candidate, who is vying for the senatorial seat in the state, said he is going to the Senate with brand new ideas that will eradicate poverty, sponsor people-oriented bills that will affect lives not just in Imo State but in Nigeria.

He lamented over the high unemployment figure in the country, adding that huge number of graduates come into the labour market every year without jobs.

He also promised that the party would put in place policies targeted at empowering women and youths to tackle poverty, as well as establish a sustainable financial system that would address unemployment.

“A lot of crimes happening in the country today are based on poverty because most people lack access to education and other necessities of life.

“If elected, I will collaborate with Imo State government to get this working, get people to start businesses and lease money for businesses.

Already, we have free education in the state, which started with governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration. If we have that, the people will have jobs to hold onto,” he said.

“I will initiate people-oriented bills that will touch education, hospital, and encourage youths to access loans and pay back after graduation and after they start working.

On the chances of winning in the state, he stressed that the party has all it takes to win, adding that they will ensure good representation, poverty alleviation and good economic policy for the development of the economy.