Al-Makura Presents N86.64bn Appropriation Bill For 2019

Gov Umaru Tanko Al-Makura of Nasarawa State, has presented the 2019 budget proposal of N86.64billion to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.

Al-Makura, who presented the budget at the floor of the assembly in Lafia, assured the state assembly under the leadership of its speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, of the state government’s commitment to continue to key into people-oriented projects that would have direct bearing on the lives of the people of the state.

The budget tagged “Budget of Transition”, was represented by the State Commissioner of Finance, Mr Ayuba Ayenaje, who assured the assembly of full implementation of the budget if finally passed into law for the benefit of the people of the state.

“On behalf of His Excellency, Governor Tanko Al-Makura, I hereby present the 2019 appropriation bill of N86, 642, 599, 225 billion aimed at bringing the much dividend of democracy to the people of the state.

“A total of N48, 429,934,039 billion from the budget is earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N31, 038,994,046 of the total budget is earmarked as capital expenditure for the year 2019,”he said.

He commended the state lawmakers and the people of the state for their cooperation and understanding and urged them not to relent in their efforts in partnering with the executive to develop the state.

The governor called on the members to give the budget proposal speedy passage to enable the state government execute people-oriented projects for the overall development of the state.

On his part, the speaker, Ibrahim Balarabe-Abdullahi, assured the state government of speedy passage of the budget.

“We will partner with the governor to take the state to the next level. We will also ensure that the budget is passed within a short period of time to enable the executive provide the much needed dividends of democracy to the people,” he said.

He also assured the governor of their readiness to partner with the executive in order to take the state to the next level of development.

It will be recalled that on Nov 29, 2017 the governor presented the 2017 budget proposal of N122.8billion only to the State House of Assembly for consideration and approval.