NEWS
Allegations Linking Nyako With Numan Farmers/Herders Crisis, Untrue–Hama Bachama
The Hama Bachama, Homun Irmiya Stephen, said is untrue allegations making round linking Nyako with Numan farmers/herders conflicts in Adamawa state.
The monarch, made the statement yesterday, when Nyako paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Numan.
Stephen lauded former Gov Murtala Nyako for enlisting him into the Nigerian Defence Academy( NDA), and made him first class chief of Bachama chiefdom.
“Nyako was beyond the state therefore couldn’t have been linked to the crisis the be fallen Bachama people,
“The recent killings that took place in Numan was handwork of mischief makers.
“They used religion and ethnicity to destabilize the peace in Numan federation”.
The monarch said is impossible for the Chief Security officer in the Sebore farm who is a Bachama man, would be involved in harboring miscreants to attack his people.
Nyako being as Ex-military man, could not have allowed his farm to host miscreants to unleash mayhem on people of his state.
“Nobody knows about security and peace making more than us, therefore Nyako cannot allow his farm as a hide out for criminal activities”. He maintained
MOST POPULAR
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
[FOR MEN]: Natural Way To Cure An Enlarge Prostate And Premature Ejakulation
-
OPINION24 hours ago
PDP And The Other Side Of The Stadium
-
POLITICS21 hours ago
2019: Arewa Youth Endorses Buhari, Calls For State Of Emergency In Zamfara
-
FEATURED18 hours ago
Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s First Executive President Is Dead
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
PMB Kicks Off Campaign, Says Nigerians Won’t Regret Voting APC
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Army Flags Off Operation Egwu Eke 111 For Hitch Free Elections, Says Boko Haram Contested For Baga But Lost
-
NEWS11 hours ago
Court Judgment Didn’t Affect APC Candidate In Kwara – Lai Moh’d
-
FEATURES10 hours ago
I’m Inspired To Do Things By God’s Grace
You must be logged in to post a comment Login