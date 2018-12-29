Allegations Linking Nyako With Numan Farmers/Herders Crisis, Untrue–Hama Bachama

The Hama Bachama, Homun Irmiya Stephen, said is untrue allegations making round linking Nyako with Numan farmers/herders conflicts in Adamawa state.

The monarch, made the statement yesterday, when Nyako paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Numan.

Stephen lauded former Gov Murtala Nyako for enlisting him into the Nigerian Defence Academy( NDA), and made him first class chief of Bachama chiefdom.

“Nyako was beyond the state therefore couldn’t have been linked to the crisis the be fallen Bachama people,

“The recent killings that took place in Numan was handwork of mischief makers.

“They used religion and ethnicity to destabilize the peace in Numan federation”.

The monarch said is impossible for the Chief Security officer in the Sebore farm who is a Bachama man, would be involved in harboring miscreants to attack his people.

Nyako being as Ex-military man, could not have allowed his farm to host miscreants to unleash mayhem on people of his state.

“Nobody knows about security and peace making more than us, therefore Nyako cannot allow his farm as a hide out for criminal activities”. He maintained