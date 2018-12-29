NEWS
CIMA Tasks Governments On Job Creation
The National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on the three tiers of government to intensify their efforts in creating more jobs for the teeming youths in the country.
Speaking at the End of the Year press briefing in Lagos, yesterday, the National President, NACCIMA, Iyalode Alaba Lawson, said the level of unemployment situation in the country is really worrisome and has become a serious issue, which should call for serious attention from all tiers of governments and sectors of the economy, as NACCIMA, on its own, has launched the NACCIMA Youth Entrepreneur scheme that would encourage young ones to go into entrepreneurship.
According to her, “Unemployment in Nigeria remains a source of serious concern to our Association. The NBS Labour Force Statistics Report for Quarter 3, 2018 shows that 20.9 million people are unemployed. The report shows an unemployment rate of 23.1 per cent for Quarter 3, 2018 compared to unemployment rate of 18.8 per cent at the same time last year.
“It is particularly worrisome that the youth are hardest hit by the unemployment situation in the country. This has both political and social consequences. High unemployment among the youth increases the incentive for them to join criminal gangs and networks, including radical and extremists groups and also acts as a push factor for illegal migration to foreign countries.
Governments at all levels must intensify their efforts to create more jobs,” she said.
Former president, NACCIMA, Dr Ademola Ajayi, urged the federal government to attend to unemployment and insecurity conditions in the nation come 2019 while commending on the success achieved thus far.
