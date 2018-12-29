Delta Monarch Loses 34 Year Old Daughter After Delivering Triplets

Sorrows have continued to unsettle residents and indigenes of Ejeme Unor Community, Aniocha South local government area of Delta State following the death of a 34 year old daughter of the community’s traditional ruler, Princess Francisca Ezemeke after she was said to have delivered Of triplets.

It was gathered that Princess Ezemeke allegedly died of complications including Other inexplicable problems, but with the triplets healthy and at present in the custody of her mother, Queen Mother, Sandra Ezemeke in the palace of Obi Goodwin Ezemeke.

Confirming the incident to newsmen in the community at the weekend, the mother of the deceased, Queen Mother Sandra Ezemeke said:” this is the most pathetic moment in my life, my daughter died of inexplicable problems during child birth, she delivered triplets, and I can’t care for them alone, I need the help of the state Governor’s wife, Dame Edith Okowa, She should please come to aid, the community is in Pains at present, it’s really a sad moment, we need help for us to cope with the triplets, the enemies are at work”.

It was further gathered that Princess Francisca Ezemeke allegedly battled for life at ibusa general hospital where she was admitted into during which she was in labour, but to no avail after close to three hours on the Christmas day.

While calling on Mrs Edith Okowa to come to her aid, Queen Mother Sandra Ezemeke said” I want the Governor”s wife to come and rally round me, I am finished so that I can take proper care of the babies, this is the moment of pains, and tears, how can our 34 year old daughter died,? This is not ordinary, we must get to the root cause of these problem, it is a great calamity in the community, how did this happen? We need helps to overcome the Pains”

But sources close to the palace and the monarch said the late Princess was put into family way a boy described to be” nobody” ,a situation the palace allegedly vowed that there can’t be marriage leaving the Princess under the care of the palace alone before she put to bed, and was snatched away by the cold hands of death.

As at the time of filling this report, tears and sorrows have literally taken over the entire community as some people who spoke to newsmen on condition of anonymity described the situation as bad omen and pathetic in the history of Ejeme Unor Community.