Edo Commissioner Meets Women Leaders On Reduction Of Domestic Violence

The Edo State Government has said that it would continue to prioritise the role of women in development, to ensure the state’s social inclusion policy is driven in such a manner that more voices of women are not just heard but that they take more active part in various developmental programmes in the state.

Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Hon. Magdalene Ohenhen, disclosed this during a parley with women leaders drawn from different parts of the state, which was organised to mark the United Nations Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women. The event was hosted in Oria, Esan South East Local Government of the state.

The commissioner, who said that the state government in the new year, will fortify its social inclusion programme to create more spaces for women to actively participate in governance, thanked the governor for the opportunities provided for women in the state.

According to her, “We appreciate the governor for all he has done for women in the state. Today, we here to ensure that women, as home builders, do more to make their homes better in 2019. In the course of our assignment, we have realised that there has been a lot of domestic violence. In 2019, we want to ensure that women manage their homes better in order to reduce the incidence of domestic violence. ”

She said that the welfare department of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development have on a daily basis had to address issues of conflict in families, noting that the ministry was working to ensure that such cases are reduced to the barest minimum.

“This is why we have gathered women here today to deliberate on the way forward. With women from various local government areas coming together on these issues, we hope that we will have a reduction of such cases in the new year.”