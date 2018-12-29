WORLD
Egypt Kills 40 Suspected Militants
Egypt’s Interior Ministry said Saturday that the country’s security forces killed 40 “terrorists” in three separate but simultaneous raids in North Sinai and Giza areas.
The raids came a day after a roadside bomb near Giza pyramids killed three Vietnamese tourists and their guide.
According to the ministry, 40 militants were killed in “synchronized security strikes at three terrorist hideouts.”
Two raids in Giza killed 30 people, while the remaining were killed in the restive North Sinai area, the ministry said in a statement, adding that police seized large quantities of weapons and firearms in the swoops.
The “terrorist elements” were planning to carry out a series of attacks on state institutions, tourism facilities and churches across the country, state television said Saturday.
Egypt has battled Islamic militants for years in the Sinai Peninsula in an insurgency that has occasionally spilled over to the mainland, hitting minority Christians or tourists. However, the Friday assault was the first attack to target foreign tourists in almost two years.
The country’s tourism industry is slowly recovering from years of political turmoil and violence that followed the 2011 Arab Spring uprising that toppled former leader Hosni Mubarak.
MOST POPULAR
-
NEWS24 hours ago
Just In: Police Invade Dino Melaye’s Abuja Home
-
SPONSORED7 hours ago
[FOR MEN]: Natural Way To Cure An Enlarge Prostate And Premature Ejakulation
-
OPINION23 hours ago
PDP And The Other Side Of The Stadium
-
POLITICS20 hours ago
2019: Arewa Youth Endorses Buhari, Calls For State Of Emergency In Zamfara
-
FEATURED17 hours ago
Shehu Shagari, Nigeria’s First Executive President Is Dead
-
COVER STORIES11 hours ago
PMB Kicks Off Campaign, Says Nigerians Won’t Regret Voting APC
-
NEWS23 hours ago
Army Flags Off Operation Egwu Eke 111 For Hitch Free Elections, Says Boko Haram Contested For Baga But Lost
-
NEWS10 hours ago
Court Judgment Didn’t Affect APC Candidate In Kwara – Lai Moh’d
You must be logged in to post a comment Login