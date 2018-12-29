NEWS
Governor Okowa Mourns Shagari
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has sent condolences to Nigerians, and to the Government and people of Sokoto State, on the death of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, GCFR on Friday.
In a statement on Saturday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Charles Aniagwu, the Governor commiserated with the entire Shagari village, the Sokoto Caliphate, and the Shagari family, over the loss of the former President, noting that the deceased’s regular counsels on national issues and mediations for peaceful co-existence would be sorely missed.
The statement read in part, “On behalf of my family, the government and people of Delta State, I join the entire nation and the people of Sokoto State to mourn the passing of former President, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, who was President in the Second Republic.
“Governor Ifeanyi Okowa believes Alhaji Shagari worked assiduously to improve the livelihood of many poor and underprivileged people through the Green Revolution where he embarked on the distribution of seed and fertilliser to farmers to increase nationwide productivity in farming, adding that “Shagari was a legendary public servant; who dedicated his life to the service of our nation in several capacities as minister, legislator and finally President.
“The Governor affirms that Shagari’s unwavering commitment to the unity of Nigeria had been a major encouragement to many governments, recalling the personal sacrifices he made in helping to lay the foundation for sustainable democracy in Nigeria before he was overthrown in 1983.
“As a country we will miss his wise counsel on national issues and peaceful co-existence especially now that the nation is entering an election year.
“The Governor prays that the almighty God will receive the soul of the former President, and grant his family the fortitude to bear the loss.”
