Gunmen Invade APC House Assembly Candidate’s Home In Ekiti

The home of All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly candidate in Ekiti state, Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu, was on Friday night invaded by gunmen suspected to be armed robbers and carted away his personal effects.

Akingbolu who is the party candidate for Ekiti West Constituency II, described the incident where his life and that of his family members were traumatised as unfortunate.

Narrating the incident in Ado Ekiti on Saturday, the former Ekiti West local government chairman disclosed that the attack occurred around 8.30pm few minutes after he drove into his compound at Olorunda quarters in Ado Ekiti, the state capital.

Akingbolu who hailed from Aramoko Ekiti said the gunmen must have been on his trail him from town where he had gone to attend to some issues to his home with the sinister motive to either rob or attack him.

The APC chieftain explained that as soon as he drove into his compound, two gun wielding men followed him and made it straight to the living room, where they met his wife, children and some family members.

He added that as they were rough handling his family members, one of the bandits was repeatedly asking after him, which he said gave a pointer to the fact that they had a target.

“I have just closed for the day and immediately I entered, I went to the toilet. I have hardly settled on the closet when I started hearing unusual command in my sitting room. Of course, I didn’t need anybody to tell me what was happening.

“I decided to stay put in the toilet but my elder brother, Muri Akingbolu, who was in the adjoining room with another elder brother who was sick, came out to find out what was happening.

“As narrated by my wife and cousins, one of the two armed men used mask but the other didn’t. One of them pointed gun at my brother and before he could say anything, he was beaten blue and black while other members of the family were asked to lie down. In a jiffy, they collected all phones in the house, including the one I was charging.

” They collected N40,000 from my brother which according to him belonged to one of his customers. At this point, they pointed the gun at my wife and threatened to waste my children if she failed to cooperate. She led one of them to the room but they later asked my brother to follow her, from where they collected additional N47,000 and one jean trouser, which I have just bought.

“However, the tragic part of the story was the fact that my 8 -year old daughter was the first person they pointed gun at and up till now, the poor girl is still in shock,”

Akingbolu said the bandits later stopped on their way out of the room and called his brother to hand over Mrs. Akingbolu’s phone to him.

“Two things shocked me about the unusual visitors. Though the unmasked man was said to have appeared unkind, they were compassionate enough to drop my sick brother’s phone. As if that was not enough, as they were about going out, they beckoned on my brother and handed over my wife’s phone,” he added.

He said the incident had been reported at the police station at Okeila, which has jurisdiction over the area.