I Hate Working With Artistes Who Come On Set Drunk – Unlimited LA

Buari Olalekan Oluwasegun popularly known as Unlimited LA is one of the biggest music video directors of repute in the music industry. Unlimited LA who is responsible for Olamide’s “Motigbana”, 2face “Amaka” and others is also a filmmaker and cinematographer. In this interview with OBINNA EZEALAH, he speaks on his sojourn into the music industry and other sundry issues

What are your recent projects?

If it has to do with music videos we have Olamide “Motigbana”, 2face “Amaka”, Timaya and lots of other videos. When it comes to TV commercials, I just finished video content for Samsung note 9 and Galaxy too. Those are my most recent works for now because others are not out yet.

How did you get into the music business as far as becoming a director?

It started in 2005. My cousin happens to be DJ Tee. I was always going to his place from school, I spent five years in school studying computer science and maths in Lagos State University. On weekends, I would always go to his place and follow him on set, I used to be the errand boy. I did that for five years while in school. After I was done with school the situation of the country where you go serve [NYSC] and join the labour market wasn’t for me because I hate waking up early in the morning. It was then I realised that it was simple for me to operate the camera and I already had knowledge of most things when it comes to video production. I just started out being people’s camera operator, D.O.P, and gaffer. That’s how it started for me.

Do you think there’s enough room for further growth as far as the creative aspect of videos in the Nigerian Music Industry?

I would say the Nigerian music industry is the only thing that Nigerian youth look up to, it’s the only thing that’s being self-financed without government intervention but I also think we’re not there yet. We have our own space, we’re not saying we want to be the next Chris Brown or anything but we have our own African sound, our Nigerian sound, we’re putting it on the map. We want to rub shoulders with real American music, the Latino music, the country music. I think we’re growing and the speed is really rapid. You can’t really tell how creative you are until you work on a project, you’re as good as your last project and the last project is yet to come because I’m shooting something today and I’m shooting another one tomorrow. There’s a lot of room to grow for creative like me.

What is it like working with a lot of artistes that you work with, especially a lot of the industry top guns?

Before I started working on my own, I had about 10 years of work experience. I would say I’ve seen it all: the ones that would misbehave, the ones that are not very serious, the talented ones, the serious ones, etc. So working with these guys is just a normal work environment for me, it’s just business you know, I get paid then I deliver the work.

Can you give a scenario about any incident that transpired while working with a few artistes because there was a time when you said it was difficult working with Di’Ja from Mavin?

I think the media misquoted me, it was an interview that they asked me to mention a few artistes that are quite challenging to work with and I mentioned Di’ja, not that she’s difficult but that with her body size we always had complications with the costumes that she wears. We would always try out like 10 different costumes just to get the right one so it’s not that working with her is difficult, no! Working with her is amazing, she’s an amazing talent and I really admire her talent and we always pull it off anytime we come together. Also because of her background, she’s not into exposing her body so any outfit that’s showing some skin of Di’Ja she’ll say no so we end up spending like four hours trying to get the right outfit. She’s amazing and not difficult to work with at all.

What are your best and worst moments so far in your career?

The best moment for me is when I move with an artiste on a project from point A to point B. I wouldn’t call myself a selfish music director in the sense that I’m only concerned with how great I want people to praise my work, I make sure I sell the personality of the artiste when it comes to music video because that’s my primary objective, I want to be able to shoot a music video for an artiste and he’s walking on the road people will automatically recognise him. I don’t want to have a great video were you wouldn’t be able to know who the artiste is in the video. So my joy is when I put out a successful project for an artist.

Worst moment would be working with an unserious artiste that would come on set drunk. We get that a lot but like I said, I worked 10 years before, so I’ve seen it all. There’s always a treatment for them. That will probably be my worst moment; working with an unserious artiste, artistes that don’t understand what they’re doing.

You mentioned that one of the best joys in your line of work is having to move an artiste from point A to point B, can you throw more light on that and maybe mention a few of these artistes too?

Most of the time, it’s by the Grace of God and the work we put in. Some of the work I did for Sean Tizzle. I shot his first video and we really sacrificed a lot. Same with Lil Kesh, with Oritshe Femi, when I shot the first video, I shot for him (Double Wahala), I had always wanted to shoot a video for Oritshe Femi for like four years but it didn’t work out but when I shot “Double Wahala” for him I made sure I helped channel his brand into another direction which is Afrobeat and it paid off for him. Even Victor YBNL and Olamide. Olamide is my close friend apart from being business partners and we always try to maximise the time we have and put out great content.

What really puts you off when working with an artiste?

I can’t really get angry because they are the paying customers. Once I’m working with an unserious artiste I just switch to strictly business, I don’t switch to being passionate or being creative it’s like I get paid to do the job so I just do it because I’m not really a trouble maker. For example, if you come late to your video shoot and it’s supposed to be for 8 hours and I gave you a cut time of 12 pm and you’re supposed to finish at 8 pm and you get to set at 4 pm then we have just four hours to shoot your video, I’ll do the best that I can within that small time that I have and deliver the video, that’s my business aspect kicking in and not being extra passionate, the money is gone.

We know you’re a music video director, do you also do movies….

[cuts in]

I’m a music video director and a cinematographer. Being a cinematographer allows me to work on different things like movies, commercials, documentaries and things like that.

Have you also worked on TV?

Yeah, I’ve done lots of TV content. I’ve done for HipTV, MTV, I’ve done work for Samsung like I mentioned earlier, I’ve done for some betting companies. As for movies, I have not directed a movie except for one that I shot for a friend five or six years ago. I’ve shot lots of short films, most of which I can’t really keep track of but because I’m a cinematographer, I can work on any visual content.

We know you’re a big name now so in terms of the financial aspects, is it financially rewarding?

I would say I don’t really have a definite budget I work with because I’m a creative. So most of the time I get inspired by song, sometimes I work with an artiste budget but I think I’m strong enough to say, proudly, that I have about 27 people working for me from my producer to my production manager, location manager, stylist, art director, make-up artist and my other cinematographers and assistant director. There’s a long chain of production. I would say that we have a standard and we don’t go below the standard but sometimes I break my own rules. I might be expensive but I’m also as affordable as shooting a free video which I do, if I like an artiste or a song I might shoot a free video I’ve done it before.

What inspires your work and what’s your creative process like?

The first thing is the song. I have to listen and feel the song because, sadly, most of these songs can start sounding the same but in every song there’s a unique thing that might just spark up a creative process and if that does not work then the budget will, so it’s either the song or the budget. I’ve also got a team of creatives that we run as a group and we share ideas on a song.

What’s the craziest music video set you’ve been in?

I would say Sean Tizzle’s surely. We were all just starting off D-Tunes the producer, Sean Tizzle and I. It was a collective effort on that project and I remember that on location that the wrong call time was given to the artist’s friends.

Instead of 7 pm they were given 7 am, the song was big then so by 10 am in the morning the location was already filled up with people that called people who called even more people! I remember shooting one of the last scenes of the video and the owner of the location called the police and while I was filming I could see from the corner of my eye police picking up people and arresting them behind me but I kept filming and told the artiste keep singing until the police officer got to us. It was just crazy but I got the shot. They chased us away from the location, it turned out to be a successful video. That would be the craziest moment on set for me.

What’s next for Unlimited LA in terms of your long term goals?

I really like to add value to life so I always try the best to train individuals. I just put out two directors now and they’re doing well for themselves, I really want to add value to people around me and put them in a situation where they can sustain themselves because what we do is very versatile because there’s always something to do. I want to be in a position where I can supply talent into other people’s projects.

What would be your advice to any young upcoming music video director?

The main problem I have with a lot of young up and coming directors is that they’re not passionate about the work. A lot of them want to shoot a hit video, be a celebrity, hang out with Davido, Wizkid, and 2face. They are not passionate enough about the work and if you’re not passionate about the work then there’s not headway for you. The advice I have for them is to work hard, it’s a cliché but it’s true. I would also say to be passionate about the work first and every other things will follow. Some of these guys might like the idea of it but they don’t want to go through the work. Always do something different every time you have the chance to because that’s the only way you get noticed.

Who is it in the industry that you respect the most?

I mean I respect everybody, I repect AJE films, Clarence, Mex, I respect these guys and everybody that’s doing it. We always talk, share ideas, call each other from time to time. I don’t see it as competition. I can’t shoot all the videos and there’s a lot of work to go around. Just like in football, we have a Messi and a Ronaldo. In your line of work when you relate with these other guys, I’d like to believe there’s still that competition between you guys. I don’t see it as competition. I understand we all know how to do this thing. We just do it in different ways and for the fact that we understand how to do it is good enough for us because we all know there’s a lot of work to go around.

Could you give us some information on your background?

For my primary education I went to Command Children’s School in Mile 2 and for my secondary school I attended a small private school called First Zion International School. From there I ended up in the Lagos State University (LASU) where I studied computer science and maths. I’m from a family of five, one girl and four boys.

What would you say has been your biggest achievement in 2018?

I think 2018 has been very fast, I can’t even point out the highs and lows. It’s like I slept and woke up and it’s gone already.

Do you have any hobby outside of your regular work?

I play video games. I joke around a lot like I’m always very sarcastic to a fault. I love acting, I’ve tried it before and people say I did well so I might just go into that later. I also love fast cars but I can’t afford them! [laughs]

You said you trained a few directors, can you name a few of them?

Yeah, Director Bash is one, Director Mona is another and Director Abula is another too. These guys have shot and directed their videos independently and they’re doing great for themselves. You should check them out on Instagram.

Is there a woman in your life?

No, I’m not married yet, I’m very much single. I heard that once you’re a logical thinker it’s hard to fall in love. I have too much love for what I do, I think it might be selfish but it’s fine when I see I’ll know but my status right now is single.