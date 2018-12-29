I Love Being Exceptional – Bulus

Winnie Bavoshiya Bulus is an indigene of Kaduna State. Her parents are Mr and Mrs Kazah Bulus, the fourth child among five children. She is from Zuturung Pama village. She has her nursery and primary education at Federal Government College, Kano Staff School and Challawa Primary School Barnawa, Kaduna State. She is presently studying Microbiology at Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State. She has been in the hair making and marketing business for three years.

BACKGROUND

My name is Winnie Bavoshiya Bulus. I am a native of Zuturung Pama, Zango-Kataf local government area of Kaduna State and Bajju by tribe. I was born into the family of Mr and Mrs Kazah Bulus on 25th August, 1994 in Jama’a Clinic Sabon Gari, Kano State. I am the fourth of five children. I started my educational career in Kano State at Federal Government College, Kano Staff School (FGCKSS). I eventually completed my primary education at Challawa Primary School in Barnawa, Kaduna State because my family relocated to Kaduna. From there, I proceeded to Our Lady of Fatima Girl’s Secondary School, Sabon-Tasha also in Kaduna and presently, I am an undergraduate at Salem University, Lokoja, Kogi State where I am studying Microbiology. I have been in the business of hair making and selling of makeup products for about three years now with brand name, Winnie’s Beauty Empire.

HOW DID YOU START THE BUSINESS?

It all started five years ago after watching with keen interest how women made hair in the market and saloons and I wished I could go into hair making as a hobby. I began experimenting with my niece’s hair, mother’s hair and later on that of friends who just wanted to weave theirs. One day, I decided that I needed to be paid for my services and I started charging as little as N300 for weaving a child’s hair. After gaining admission into the university, I started braiding for friends and charged them a reasonable amount, which I still do to this day. Luckily for me, I was given the privilege to undergo entrepreneurial training in school and I chose hair making to perfect the skill as well as fixing of nails, medicure, pedicure and barbing. I completed the training recently and I have gone further to enroll for the six months I will be at home while undergoing my Industrial Training.

WHO TAUGHT YOU?

Initially, I started on my own as I found out that I could naturally make hair but I later knew I needed to learn from a professional as I could make limited hairstyles. Rukaiyya Ikojo taught me and I am presently under the tutelage of Wale Adejumo, a professional hairstylist.

WHAT DIFFERENTIATES YOU FROM COMPETITORS?

I am good at hair making and I have presently enrolled to learn more hairstyles. I sell my makeup products at reasonable prices.

DRIVING FORCE

It has always been passion and determination. I am rest assured that by God’s grace, I will continue to aim higher each passing day. I have also gone further to equip myself with making of dread locks and I’m presently improving myself in hair twisting and braiding to have a neat job.

MENTOR (S)

None

DREAD

I want to stand out in order to avoid being outshined by competitors.

CHALLENGES

Home is where I make hair for customers, though some people pay less for my services because they feel I do not own a shop, which would give me a reason to charge them more. For the makeup products, I carry them in a bag whenever I am going out because one can meet a customer at any time.

ACHIEVEMENTS

I am new in the business even though I do not have a place of my own. I am presently training three people in the hair making business and I am able to meet some needs from the profits of the business.

ANY REGRETS?

I have no regrets.

HOBBIES

I love good music and love to dance when I am all alone. Also, I love to read inspirational books and watch soap operas when I am done with the day’s chores.

FUTURE PROJECTION

To have a bigger place at a strategic location where the crème de la crème of the society patronise. I also look forward to going international someday.

MOST MEMORABLE DAY

The day I got my first bicycle and had my elder brother teach me how to ride. It was fun.

SECRET OF YOUR SUCCESS

It has been God and it is still God who has being with me through it all because without him, I would not have had the privilege of learning the art of hair making.

HOW DO YOU COMBINE STUDIES, BUSINESS WITH FAMILY LIFE?

When in school I concentrate on my studies and make hair for few people though I have ample time to sell my makeup products. At home, I get to do all I need to do first thing in the morning and if there are errands to run, my younger brother assists in making sure my absence is not felt.

ADVICE TO WOMEN

Times are changing, to avoid being left behind, every lady needs to improve herself and to achieve this, we need to learn one or two skills instead of relying solely on the government and our parents for things we can actually get for ourselves. For the women, being a housewife is old fashioned, go out there and empower yourselves with something you love doing because only then, will you persevere till you get the desired results.