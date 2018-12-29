I’m Inspired To Do Things By God’s Grace

She is one of Nigeria’s finest broadcasters. She won several awards including the prestigious Nigeria Media Merit Award for the best newscaster of 1995. A prize winning essayist, poet and short story writer, our woman of substance is Eugenia Abu

Background

My career as a broadcaster started at the NTA Markurdi where I read the news on the Regional scene for about 10 years before I joined the NTA network news where I spent another 17 years.

It was an exciting journey. This is because as I rose in my profession, I just pretty focused on it and did the needful, learning from the masters, deploying discipline, reading as much as I could and giving it my best. I was keen on learning as much as I could rather than focusing on being celebrated. Today, my work speaks for itself and my legacy by the grace of God is assured. I am realizing by the day how celebrated I am and I am thankful. The other day when my driver did not turn up on time, my kids ordered an uber for me and the driver refused to collect money from me saying he was just too happy to have driven me. I was humbled. Make no mistakes about it, it has not been a jolly ride and there were lots of challenges, but focus, faith, hard work and a willingness to learn saw me through. For one to make it to the top in any career, you just have to know your onions and give your best.

Fame

When it comes to handling fame, I think your best bet is to remain firmly grounded. Once you see yourself as a public figure and a role model rather than a super star, it helps. Never let it get to your head. Be yourself remain accessible. Don’t fake it. Sometimes people change the way they walk and their accents as they ascend. Not necessary. Stay with the people you grew up with and remember family is your best for honest advice and wholesomeness. Sometimes it can be overwhelming but when you stay true to yourself, you will not lose your way. Always make time to reflect.

Writings

I have been writing since I was seven years old. Little insect illustrations with little stories underneath. My parents were a great inspiration. My dad loved the stories and allowed me to spend time in his huge library, my mum provided the papers and she comes from a long line of story tellers. My grandfather was a textile merchant and will regale us with interesting travel tales. I enjoyed listening to his tales and asking questions. More importantly, I am a reader, an avid one, once you read, writing follows. I love a good story and enjoy writing, so my inspiration was first my parents, then my teachers, the books I read and my environment. I thoroughly enjoy writing the columns I contribute to the papers I write for. I am very lucky to be able to write creative nonfiction, fiction, poetry and screenplay. It is a blessing.

Profitability

When it comes to profitability, I can say writing is becoming a little bit profitable now. I can say that because I have so far authored two books, the award winning ‘In the Blink of an Eye’, a collection of essays; and ‘Don’t look at me like that’, a collection of poems. Nigerians don’t read that much these days and that has affected the fortunes of writers. Columns yield some money but overall writing is not really having such a high turnover but it is getting better. It is a labour of love. For a writer of my standing it certainly is more profitable for me than it is for younger writers who are just starting.

News casting

News casting is a craft and a professional assignment, if you don’t treat it as such, you would be a laughing stock. I believe those involved in news casting these days can do better. In our time, it was about the discipline, the craft, the professionalism and decency. These days, it’s about other things. I am not sure people are being trained robustly before they appear on the screen. It was not for us about who you knew. It was how well you deployed your skills to deliver at premium. Sometimes you can only see the visual noise of the over the top dressing or make up of the newscaster and the occasional romantic overtures for the ladies and the self- entitlement for the men. It is not about how beautiful or handsome you are; it is about how professional you are. Can you pronounce names from all over the country, are you well researched, how much current affairs do you have? Do you have screen presence, well dressed without over doing it, are you confident, are you well trained?

Mentoring

I believe mentoring is the unexplored path to fast tracking national development in African counties. In the last five years, I have mentored about 500 young persons as I offer it informally. We teach work ethics, discipline, research, working in a multicultural environment, writing reports, leadership skills etcetera. If everyone who is a professional take on a mentee or two every three months for eight weeks, people’s lives will change, the impact on both mentor and mentee is profound.

Current assignment

I am currently a West African regional consultant on media and peace building across the African continent. I am very busy with or trainings at our center on Broadcasting, public speaking, writing and customer service. I am a high level moderator at events across the world and a keynote speaker and panelist across multiple themes. I recently delivered the keynote for the 2018 Nigerian academy. I just opened a bookshop and our 50 seater training center in Abuja at the Maitama Amusement park. This week, we opened it to the public to critical acclaim. I enjoy books so a bookshop is up my alley. We will continue to run our summer writing boot camp for children between the ages of 7-14 years TTW. We have been running it for 11 years. We offer what traditional schools do not offer to enhance the child’s creativity. My public service life has enabled me start a robust private sector life, I am having a blast. I am truly grateful to God.

Inspiration

I am inspired to do all that I do by the grace of God and the support of my family. When you enjoy what you do, it does not seem like work but you must put in your best for it to succeed. I am enjoying my private sector life in good health. God has been kind.

Regrets

If given a chance to do things differently, perhaps I may have written my book earlier but God’s time is always the best. I may have also gone the way of academics much sooner as I enjoy teaching. But now I teach as a faculty member at the African Centre for leadership and strategy and I also facilitate at the Wole Soyinka Centre for investigative journalism. I taught at the NTA TV College for over a decade while I was in service and now I train at our training center at the Eugenia Abu media Centre. So I am still active in teaching. I have no regrets really. Everything came at God’s appointed time.