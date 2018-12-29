Jigawa State Assembly Passes 2019 Budget

Jigawa State House of Assembly, yesterday, passed into law the state’s 2019 appropriation bill covering the period of 1st January to 31st December 2019.

The state budget was passed into law after chairman of the house committee on Appropriation; Hon Sule Musa Dutse, presented the report of his committee, which recommended the increase of the budget from N147.540 billion, proposed by the state executive, to N160.140 billion.

Hon Musa Sule told the house that, his committee recommended the increase of the budget to adequately capture and deliver provision of enough funds for projects and programs proposed in the budget.

The committee chairman also revealed that the budget properly captured the new minimum wage in case of its approval and immediate take off.

According to him, the budget presented to the house by the state governor, Alhaji Muhammadu Badaru Abubakar, titled ‘Budget for Sustainable Development”, has properly captured the social and economic needs of the state.

He then requested the house to accept his committee’s recommendation and pass the budget into law accordingly.

In his remarks after presentation of the report of the appropriation committee, the speaker of the house, Hon Isa Idris Gwaram, commended the committee for a job well done and requested the house to deliberate on the report.

In his submission, the majority leader of the house, also member representing Gumel Constituency, Hon Sani Isyaku Abubakar, forwarded a motion for adoption of the report; the house unanimously supported the motion.

However, the speaker, Hon Idris, promised to work hand-in-hand with the executives and all other stakeholders for the successful implementation of the budget, which is designed to improve economic and social life of the people of the state in accordance with the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) philosophy.