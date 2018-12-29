Locadia Strike Gives Brighton 1-0 Win Over Unlucky Everton

Brighton & Hove Albion’s Dutch striker Juergen Locadia pounced just before the hour for them to beat an unlucky Everton side 1-0 in their English Premier League clash on Saturday.

After a pedestrian opening 45 minutes, tempers flared in the second half of Everton’s 4,500th game in the English top-flight.

When their forward Richarlison went down injured, Brighton declined to put the ball out of play.

The home side then took the lead in bizarre fashion as a Pascal Gross corner kick struck Everton midfielder Andre Gomes.

The ball dropped to Locadia who swivelled before smashing it home.

The goal was initially disallowed as Locadia was in an offside position, but referee Andrew Madley reversed his decision after consulting his assistant.

He ruled that no Brighton player had touched the ball before Locadia struck.

In spite of having a tough afternoon against Brighton centre-backs Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk, Brazilian Richarlison almost hit back immediately for the visitors.

But his wicked shot was deflected onto a post by goalkeeper David Button.

Kurt Zouma also hit the woodwork for Everton, sending his header from Gylfi Sigurdsson’s free kick onto the crossbar in the dying minutes.

The defeat left Everton with their fourth defeat in seven league games in December.