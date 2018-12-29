Man Runs Amok After Forced Fasting In Benin

A member of a fast growing church (withheld) has ran amok after being compelled to embarked on 14 days dry fasting by his pastor.

The man whose identity could not be ascertained as at press time was said to have been married with five children.

He was said to be returning from the church where he carried out the fasting and praying when starting behaving abnormally.

Witnesses said he demanded for a plate of fufu and meat but started making incoherent statements saying he wants to kill himself.

Several efforts by sympathisers to make the man go home was resisted as he rushed to lie down on the busy Upper Sokponba road.

The pastor of the church where he carried out the fasting came to the scene but refused to give his name.

He simply advised the people to allow the man rest and eat.