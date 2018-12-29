Obaseki Tasks EDSTMA On Traffic Congestion In Benin Metropolis, Other Towns

…assures road rehabilitation will ease movement

The Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has charged the Edo State Traffic Management Agency (EDSTMA) to step up its activities and rid major towns in the state of traffic congestion.

Obaseki who gave the charge in Benin City, noted that “with the influx of holiday-makers into major towns in the state, EDSTMA must deploy more personnel and equipment to arears notorious for traffic congestion.

“Many Edo people are home for the festive season and some of them came with their cars, increasing the number of vehicles on our roads.”

He added: “We have also received reports of the growing number of rough driving, by people who are drunk, this we must discourage.”

The governor assured that “with the ongoing reconstruction of bad roads across the state, driving is becoming pleasurable” and urged road users to place more premium on safety.

According to him, “Major parts of Benin City recorded heavy vehicular traffic days before Christmas with congestion at major intersections.

“Many people were stuck in traffic for hours. EDSTMA must be proactive in their planning, to ensure people do not suffer unnecessary hardship on the road as we go into the new year.”

The governor advised the traffic management agency to apply the necessary traffic laws to discourage rough driving across the state.