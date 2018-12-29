PDP’s Campaign or Fantasy

Somehow, I am convinced that we have accumulated so much richly uncensored materials, which if well processed can produce scripts that would qualify for Oscar, Emmy, Pulitzer, etc. winning awards. No thanks to the PDP presidential campaign, there is avalanche of endless materials inviting the ingenious attention of our creative minds in academic institutions, Nollywood, Kannywood, etc. to transform these materials into competitive scripts with good export value to Hollywood, Bollywood and all the transnational-woods.

First script: The person acting as President Buhari in Aso Villa is one Jubril from Sudan. The justification for that were argued to include the healthy looks of the President, photoshopped images of the ‘new’ left handed Buhari, etc.

Second script: The American visa story of Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, the PDP Presidential candidate. Nigerians were told that Alhaji Atiku has already secured a visa and at some point, there were so many social media hypes about Atiku already airborne to the US. Some even said he was scheduled to meet with President Trump in the Oval Office. All these upsets Alhaji Lai (Mohammed) and made him to panic and accordingly petitioned the US government. In the end, the visa story simply became another celebrated fake news.

Third script: Now the latest is the billionaire Buhari relations narratives. Buba Galadima is so categorical that arising from the transformation of Buhari relations, Daura is now like Dubai. Chaiii! May be the next PDP Presidential strategy session should hold in Daura.

Fourth script: Just as Nigerians are trying to grapple with Buba Galadima’s claim, the PDP Presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has alleged that Buhari’s relations own controlling shares of Keystone bank and 9mobile worth over a trillion Naira. Arising from this allegation, the PDP has now officially asked President Muhammadu Buhari to withdraw from the 2019 contest, failing which they will go ahead and release the damning revelations exposing the Buhari relations. PDP, what are you waiting for?

Please, a good creative mind can pull all these together and produce one of the best political comedy from Nigeria. Imagine the suspense of having to find out how the Jubril of Sudan story will dissolve with the 2019 elections. Could the Alhaji Atiku American visa story end up being a dream fantasy of a PDP supporter? How about transformation of Daura into a Dubai and the billionaire Buhari’s relations? Well, that could be a good by-line of the combined stories of adventurous tourists heading to cool off in Daura and may be confessional stories of Buhari’s relatives, including Aisha of how the ‘cabals’ have denied them access to public resources.

I wish I were versatile in writing. But it is interesting how the PDP adopts fantasy as a campaign tool. But give it to them, it is also because they estimated correctly that the average Nigerian mind is gullible. What they missed however in their desperation is the reality that truth is always concrete – fantasies can’t stand for reality. February 16 is the D-day – all political lies about Jubril of Sudan, American visa by Atiku, Daura transformed to Dubai and billionaire Buhari relations will be exposed for what they truly are – packs of lies told by desperate Nigerian politicians!!!

– Lukman is the director-general of Progressive Governors Forum