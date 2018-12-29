PRP Vows To Win Kaduna Governorship Election

The People’s Redemption Party (PRP) has set its machinery in place to take over the state from the ruling APC government.

The gubernatorial candidate of the oldest party in the nation, Ahmad Tijjani, made this bold statement, yesterday, at a meeting held among the state executive, local government chairmen and candidates of the party from all the 23 local governments of the state.

Ahmad Tijjani, who described the two leading parties as “good for nothing”, reinforced the confidence reposed in him by the party when he mentioned that he has sent jitters running down the spine of the two leading parties with his entry into the political arena.

“The two political parties had been courting me since I joined the political train. In fact, a serving governor in one of the parties came personally to beg me to withdraw my intention and join him, but I bluntly replied that we would send him packing to Abuja or his village,” said the governorship candidate.

Ahmed Tijjani promised to deliver Kaduna State to the party and also win a majority in the House of Assembly to avoid a repeat of history. It could be recalled that in 1981, Balarabe Musa, who was elected governor of old Kaduna State against all odds, faced stiff opposition from then National Party of Nigeria (NPN)-dominated House of Assembly, which eventually removed him from office half-way into his tenure.

Earlier in his goodwill address, the chairman, Board of Trustees of the Party, Balarabe Musa, called on the state executive to work alongside their local government and ward executives, to deliver the state to the party.

A former executive governor of old Kaduna State and an activist, Balarabe Musa, encouraged party members to be bold but wise against all forms of confrontations that they might likely face in the future due to the party’s soaring popularity. He, however, cautioned them to be law abiding and steadfast in their campaigns and maintain a disciplined stance, which the party has been known for.

All the local government chairmen and candidates of the party attended the gathering, which held at the state’s party secretariat along Rabah road, Kaduna.