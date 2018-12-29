NEWS
Shagari: Sokoto State Declares Public Holiday For Prayers
Gov. Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state, has declared Monday, Dec. 31, as public holiday in the state to enable residents offer special prayer for the repose of the soul of former President, Shehu Shagari.
This is contained in a statement by Tambuwal’s Director General, Media and Public Affairs, Malam Abubakar Shekara, and issued to newsmen on Saturday in Sokoto.
Tambuwal said that the declaration followed consultation with the Sultanate Council.
“The state government therefore, requests Imams across Sokoto and the general public to dedicate the day for special prayers for the repose of the soul of the former President and for peace and progress of the nation at large.
“The government also directs all flags at public and private premises be flown at half mast in honor of the late former President, Shehu Shagari,” it said. (NAN)
