Shehu Shagari’s Death, A Major Loss – Gov. Dickson

The Governor of Bayelsa State, the Hon. Seriake Dickson, has described the death of former President Shehu Shagari, as a major loss to the country.

The Governor who expressed shock and his heartfelt condolences over the death of Nigeria’s first elected President described Shagari as a compassionate leader and decent politician who was considerate of the peculiar challenges of the Niger Delta and the Ijaw Nation in particular.

In a statement by his Special Adviser on Media Relations, Mr Fidelis Soriwei, the governor said that Shagari passed on at a critical time his vast experience and wise counsel was needed in the country.

Governor Dickson urged Nigerians to learn from and emulate the simple, decent and peaceful lifestyle the former President lived.

He condoled with the Shagari family, Alhaji Muktar Shagari, former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, Hon. Aminu Shagari, a former member of the Federal House of Representatives, the Governor òf Sokoto State and others on the sad occurrence.

‘He said, “Our country will miss Alhaji Shehu Shagari dearly as his passing came at such a critical time when his wise counsel, extensive historical knowledge and vast experience of the Nigerian polity would have served all of us.

“On behalf of my family, the good people of Bayelsa State and the Ijaw nation, I express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the family, community, Sokoto State and indeed all of Nigeria on this irreparable loss.

“My specific condolences goes to Alhaji Muktar Shagari former Deputy Governor of Sokoto State, and Hon. Aminu Shagari, my former colleague in the Federal House of Representatives.”

The governor prayed to God to grant the departed eternal repose and the family, community and entire nation the fortitude to bear this irreparable loss.