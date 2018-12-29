Teaching Put Me On My Toes – Songkori Devy

Dave Songkori Devy was a senior education officer with the Kaduna State Primary Education Board in until he was abruptly relieved of his duties in 1997. The septuagenarian shared his life experience with JULIET KUYET BULUS

When and where were you born?

I was born in Tudun wada Kaninkon on 11 March, 1948.

How are you able to tell the exact date and year?

We had an elderly reverend who was a bit enlightened, he kept records of all the births. Records were vividly written. It was not an assumption.

Which schools and or institutions did you attend?

I attended Government Craft School Soba in 1975 to 1976 now Government Technical School Soba and later I was transferred to the present Zaria Polytechnic which was Zaria Universal Primary Education then in 1977. I proceeded for Teaching Practice and moved back to Manchok Universal Primary Education (MUPE) in 1978 to 1979 where I graduated. I attended Special Education Ibadan in 1982 and I spent two years there where I borrowed a book from the library and the date of submission expired, so a Ghanaian who was our Dean of Students decided to set a panel of committee on me for refusing to meet the deadline for submission of the book on time and I was suspended for a year. I decided not to return and start with my juniors, so I applied and got admitted to College of Education Kafanchan in 1985 and graduated in the year 1988. I was formerly a pupils teacher. After graduation, I went back to work and later on I was transferred from the teaching line to Administrative Personnel and was in the Office of Statistics between 1988 and 1998 when former Military Governor of Kaduna State, Hameed Ali, decided to lay us off. According to him our services were no longer needed. Since then I have been at home farming.

How was growing up like and what challenges did you face?

Growing up was not easy because I had parents who were very strict in disciplining their children and I was the third son. I found it difficult and tedious. Apart from the discipline there were some places that we were given a little bit of luxury during farming. Whenever we finished work on a farm and moved to the next our father would make a celebration for us depending on the size of the farm cultivated. If the farm was a small one, we celebrated with a fowl and when it was bigger we did celebrate with a goat and that tradition was upheld till my father departed to the great beyond. My mother was also very strict.

There was a time she gave me meat and I went to a public place to play and I gathered the whole meat given to me there and a child older than I requested for the meat and I declined, I ended up being beaten up. I cried loudly expecting that my mother would come to my rescue, to my greatest surprise, my mother heard me and asked what the problem was. After I narrated all, she beat me and put the blame on me for taking the meat to a public place. Her policy was no matter how honest you are, if you a wrong was done it needed to be addressed to discourage others from going that direction. She was fond of beating her children first if any issues came up, not minding if the other party was at fault because she did not like anything that was of selfish interest which would eventually lead to chaos in the community.

That was also the reason, for discipline by her. We were trained to be of good behaviour wherever we found ourselves by allowing peace reign. My mother detested stealing or going from one house to the next for food to eat. We were disciplined to the extent that our conscience would prick us whenever we did wrong. We focused more on chores, eating and could go out to play. We were trained not to collect anything from anyone and this helped us not to veer off to bad vices. I later emulated my parents and trained my younger ones up in that manner and they were able to cope and everything moved well as they tried to see they worked hard for themselves.

We were taught that only cowards beg people and we were taught that people who took the easy way in life never succeeded but with hard work and determination, we could reach the top. We did a lot of group work with age mates, we were about 12 in number and would go round to farm for each other and when we were done, we went around seeking for jobs, we worked and were paid.

After the farming period, we prepared for the Christmas season with proceeds we made. There was a time we bought a big pig and some were over fed and had diarrhoea which led to them being taken to the hospital. The following year when we did the usual tradition of working together and bought about four goats, we slaughtered on Christmas and this time around everyone was cautious of the type of meat they would eat, so we avoided eating the intestine and other parts in the stomach. We reserved our stomach for the original meat (he laughs) and thankfully no diarrhoea was experienced.

In the third year, we moved to a cow and that was how we went on to buying uniforms through the jobs we did, one for the Christmas and another for new year. Sometimes we used almost a month for the celebrations as we went from one village to the next doing variety of dances and the celebrations became a tradition during Christmas and New Year and some youths later emulated us. Today, there is nothing of such obtainable.

When did you start work?

I started work when I was 22 years old.

Where did you work?

I was a pupil teacher with Sudan Interior Mission before I joined the full time teaching profession.

Why did you choose teaching?

It was through our performance from the craft school that they made a general case and found areas one performed well and moved them to that direction.

Was it deliberate or accidental?

I did not know I would head this direction in life as I was planning to be a doctor or an engineer. But it was not so because I was made to follow the teaching profession and had no option but to comply. I could not further to degree level so I decided to sponsor my younger ones.

How was life as a teacher?

It had its ups and down. The good, the bad and the ugly. Why I think so is because sometimes we spent about two to three months without being paid and sometimes if there was any payment it would be for a month alone instead paying all they owed us. It even got worse to being owed six months salary. We had to resort to farming with our pupils assisting us because they wanted to and we did not rely more on the salary as we saw it as a bonus. And with the discipline I had from childhood, I was able to use my strength to farm not minding if the salary was forthcoming or not. It continued this way up till the time I was posted to the city and from there the military governor relieved us of our duty. Those dedicated to the teaching profession would not find any problem aside the issues of remuneration, regular salary payment. Teachers who do not prepare themselves find it difficult to teach. As a teacher I made arrangements before a lecture, my lesson notes was always up to date and I had full confidence when having a class to teach. The students knew I was always prepared because of my delivery and the discussions we used to engage in. The students could assess one on their level of preparedness, especially if that person is a drunkard, they assumed the teacher did nothing meaningful but drank all day. Preparation is key for teachers to avoid being ridiculed by students especially the intelligent ones. Students had interest during my classes. Those I taught in the past still give me respect. There was an instance, I was at a filling station to buy fuel and I was about paying my bills when a boy paid for me and I asked why, he said I was once his teacher and I felt proud.

How is life after you were relieved of your job?

Since we had seen 99 It was not a new thing to complete the 100. It was not strange, we continued to manage life, since we were immune to such. My wife was recently laid off too, her entitlements of about two years arrears, have not yet been paid. My pension is not even something to carry home. Those who are of same level with me and retired recently have a higher pension than I. In fact, their pension triples mine. We have been struggling to see we are given proper placement but it has not been possible. I spoke to the chairman and he claimed the issue would be addressed though I know it was his way of having me leave his office because since then, nothing has been done. My family depends on the little pension I receive.

How would you compare life during your time with the present day?

The times cannot even be compared. Life was lived unquestionably during my time. But now, diseases everywhere especially the serious type of diseases. There was good moral behaviour than the decadence we have now. Technology has bastardised the system. Respect for elders is gradually becoming a thing of the past. Due to the sufferings and unrest our country is bedevilled with, people are wishing we could return to the past and this is shameful. It shows the government is not doing enough for us to aspire to going forward. The masses in the past were being respected and given a place in the society than what we see today. I agree when they say science has done more harm than good because even though there was no development during our time, the atmosphere was peaceful.

A drunkard could sleep on the street and wake up the following day unharmed. Kidnappers, ritualists, herdsmen and their likes everywhere. Politicians keep preaching about security but do not make any effort to tame it. Besides, none has ever been convicted. All they do is set up committee to look into it as they claim and at the end no records. Humans have been reduced to nothing with life worthless and they keep making promises they do not keep. Nobody has been tried and found guilty in the fight against corruption.

Technology has also done some good in the aspect of communication because when I was younger, whenever there was a message to be delivered we were sent on foot from one village or house to the next and we would run happily to pass the message across but now all we need is make use of our handsets. We loved going on such errands without grumbling. Transportation today makes movement from one place to the next, easy but its hazards overshadow its advantage because some drivers are usually drunk on the wheel, some make phone calls, and the list goes on. Walking on foot is better than joining any means of transportation one is not sure will guarantee their safety. We enjoyed the use of donkeys, train to our various destinations and sometimes when people think of such things, they prefer trekking no matter the distance in order to arrive their destinations safely.

In the teaching profession, life as a teacher is different from now because the meagre amount we were given as take home pay was being utilised well as government controlled prices in the market and the salaries could last till next payment but today marketers can fix any price and I do not know if it is laxity from the government or corruption that has eaten deep into the country. Money now is valueless when compared with what was obtainable in the past.

Nowadays we have some teachers who do not take the profession seriously, by going to work late and not wanting to do what they are being paid for. Some just go down to the schools and register their presence before heading for their personal businesses without query and same happens in other sectors. It is safe to say all sectors are found wanting. In my days, we worked very hard for what we were paid monthly but now, people complain of joblessness and when they eventually get employed, they do not want to work but expect that at the end of every month, their salaries are paid.

Do you have any regrets in life?

My general regret is being born in Nigeria (he laughs). I see and read of some blacks in the US and other countries and I wonder why my father was not part of those that were taken there. I feel whatever problem they would have there, I would be able to survive and still enjoy my life away from the ills I see in the society. But in the teaching profession, I enjoyed my work till the day I was laid off. As a teacher, I did a lot of research to improve myself and to avoid not having answers to questions they asked. When I had no answer, I would tell them to take a break during which I would go on a research till I get the necessary information. They made me engage in research.

Where were you during the country’s independence in 1960?

I was in Primary 3 and could read and write perfectly. I also read the Bible fluently and at that stage we were equally teachers because of the tedious work we underwent. On that fateful day, we were all given flasks that had the green and white colours as it is, on the national flag. We used it to wave at dignitaries in the stadium or other functions schools attended as a sign of respect. We were also given cups to drink water in our classes and we enjoyed the celebration. No one was allowed to share cups to drink water. We were given some amount from home to buy whatever we wanted.

Have your hopes at independence been met?

As humans we had expectations and I was expecting we would not be where we are today. I expected rapid growth in all sectors but sentiments, tribalism, religion have made the country what it is today. It beats my imagination to think of how people loot the country and hide such monies in another country and when they are dead, no one has access to it. These and more have drawn the country backwards. If only resources are being used as they should, I do not think the poor will be rampant as we have today. I had high hopes but things went upside down due to the greediness of some individuals and nothing is being done to them and with this, those coming after will emulate them and surpass them and the cycle continue.

When did you get married?

1980

‘I Proposed To My Wife With A Letter’

Why 1980?

Before I took the decision to get married, my age mates and those younger than I was had gotten married and I was the only one left. I had a policy of borrowing a leaf from the Igbo man who would say, he cannot get married until he is fully established. I preferred going to school, getting a job before marriage and this made them ahead of me in the marriage institution. In 1964 I got the admission and back then government used to stamp the envelop that contained the admission letters, before I knew of my admission, it was already taken by someone else since they saw the rubber stamp was from government service. When I knew of it, I went to the school and was told that I was late and my position had been occupied and my elder brother who was in the Nigerian Army in 1967 gave me money to get married and I told him I could not without securing a job.

So I took the money to pick a job at Railway Corporation and I did not get back the money or the job so I travelled to Kaduna, Zaria, Kano in search of a job since I could not get a school and I was living with senior government officials with the intention that after six months they would give me a job like others have been doing. But when it got to my turn, the opposite happened and I continued moving from one officer to the next without anything and as time went by, I sat for the secondary school examinations and the same school I was denied (Government Craft School Soba) became my first choice and I got admitted there, spent two years and was later moved to Zaria. In 1980 I considered getting married.

How did you meet your spouse?

We were at a wedding ceremony and it was time for the couple to dance, when they were through, some ladies were selected to dance for the groom and a lady was selected as the best dancer and I picked interest in her even though so many guys wanted her because of her performance on the dance floor. I kept on going after her as time went on but she was not showing interest and I never gave up because I had a feeling that she would be my future partner, when I got home, I spoke to the same reverend who kept records of births about her. I told him she was respectful and obedient and would be a good wife and he encouraged me to persist.

I made plans with my friends and on a particular day, I went to their neighbours to ask the kind of work they were doing on their farm and I was told so I went back to mobilise my age mates and we went to their farm to work without their knowledge. When they went to the farm and realized what we had done and they knew it was my and I that did it. the next time I went to the house, I was treated like a prince and she finally put a smile on her face while looking at me and felt happy.

But after that whenever I approached her, she pretended not to be interested, so I decided to assist in their house whenever they had little jobs to be done and the whole family supported me and they began questioning her on why she was delaying in giving me a response. From there, I wrote a letter asking her hand in marriage and it took her about a month before she replied and when she did, I was filled with joy. The letter I wrote to her is still with me and I kept it in my box. To this day, we are inseparable despite our little fights and the fact that we are both hot tempered. We do not have regrets of exchanging words in the public or in the private but one thing I love about our union is that, after the quarrels, within five minutes we have reconciled and it is still this way.

What was the attraction?

Her humility got me endeared to her. She had no intention of going to the dance floor until she was persuaded and despite being a good dancer, she acted like others were better at it than she was. And when she performed, it was way better than ladies we thought would exceed her. The way she resisted my request on several occasions showed that she would be a responsible house wife. I felt it was applicable to every other man coming to her as she could not have been found ‘cheap’. When men find something very ‘cheap’ they go to the national news to broadcast but when we find something difficult we hold it in high regard.

How many children do you have?

I am blessed with seven children though two girls have passed on; five are surviving. I am left with a girl and four boys. My daughter got married two years ago. My eldest son is a teacher and musician and I am managing with the remaining three children who are in higher institutions of learning.

How did you unwind during your younger days?

I am all weather because there is no music I cannot dance to even to this present day. Reggae, Pop, East African music and all are my favourite. I enjoy reading, moving from one place to another as a way of tourism. Those days if I did not go to parties, no one would. In this my age, the younger ones cannot compare to me when I get on the dance floor. I still do the traditional and modern dance as I am still physically sound. I enjoy all music and dance to the tunes.

What presently occupies your day?

Some people asked me to be a supervisor in their private school but I declined. I am into farming though it is not an extensive one because we have little money. We farm beans, yam, guinea corn and these sustain us, and save money as we do not buy foodstuffs in the market. We also plant economic trees and some of them are yielding fruits now. I also spend my time reading books and novels.

What can government do to assist the aged in the country?

Government should assist themselves first since our appeal usually has no impact whatsoever. Giving any suggestion is a sheer waste of time. I am looking forward to the younger generation who will have a sense of direction to make the country better through its tenacity and transparency. Any given advice is heading to a waste basket. Thousands of intellectuals have given advice and it has been thrown away. I am no one to give any advice that would be used effectively. I pray for a younger generation of government who will be sincere in their dealings.

Advice to the younger generation?

I am praying that God fills them with His spirit and they do away with all the bad happenings we have today. They should do away with selfishness, tribalism and religious sentiments. They should see themselves as brothers and sisters for the unity of the nation. They should imbibe the American policy of ‘do what you can for your country and not what the country can do for you’. With this, sanity and equitable government will come in and the masses will know government is also for them and not against them.