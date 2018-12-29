The Good, The Bad And The Ugly Of 2018

ANTHONY ADA-ABRAHAM and SAMUEL ABULUDE chronicle some of the major events that shaped the entertainment industry in 2018

The creativity industry, which encapsulates entertainment and other related fields, has become one of the sectors that the federal government is looking at to drive the economy. The industry is now getting the required attention as the need to fund and structure it has suddenly come to the fore. From Davido’s stint in politics through a new discovery in music, Teni the Entertainer and the loss of D’banj’s son who drowned in a swimming pool, 2018 has been a challenging but interesting year for the Nigerian entertainment industry from births, deaths, marriages, awards, squabbles and even controversies.

The Good

Although there were lots of celebrities that were blessed with children in 2018, the latest was the report of Nollywood actress, Funke Akundele who was delivered of a set of twins on 21 December, 2018. Akindele’s several attempts to have a child in her second marriage finally came through in the United States on Friday, December 21, 2018 .

The star actress and her musician hubby, Rasheed Bello aka JJC Skillz, finally welcomed their first children together since their marriage in 2016. Naysayers and pastors of doom were put to shame when the news broke.

The award winning actress revealed this via her Insta-story. She wrote, Thank you Lord, ‘Oluwa e tobi (God is great)’. In another post, she wrote, ‘mo je oruko titun (I have a new name). Her post has left her fans and followers thanking God on her behalf even as they storm their social media pages to share the good news. Jenifer as she’s popularly called has one of the biggest smiles of 2018.

In the same vein, on September 17, 2018 popular blogger, Linda Ikeji, also took delivery of a baby boy in Atlanta, Georgia, United States. The elated mother shared the news of her delivery through her Instagram page with a post delivery picture. She wrote, “Oh dear Lord, I am a mum. Baby J is here. He was born today 17th September. This is so surreal.”

The identity of the father was hidden until recently when Linda shocked many and her idols that she was no longer in a relationship with the father of her son, Jeremi. Though her birth as a single mum didn’t go without a backlash, she went through with the dedication of the child. Many of her fans were disappointed that Linda who preached against having a child out of wedlock is now championing the cause. However, it is one of the biggest good news of 2018.

Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” is Netflix’s first original film from Nigeria:

Netflix acquired Genevieve Nnaji’s comedy “Lionheart” for an undisclosed amount but the deal marks its first original film from Nigeria.

Netflix announced the deal on the eve of its world premiere at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival.

Although Lionheart is not the only Nigerian movie on Netflix, it is the first original film to be owned by the American movie streaming platform.

Int’l Music Tours:

2018 was a season of Int’l Music Tours. Show promoters within and without suddenly woke up this year to the reality of huge potential of today’s Nigerian artistes to hold the international stage. Olamide was one of the artistes in 2018 to have an European music tour performing in different cities. Then Tiwa Savage, Simi, Adekunle Gold and others on SMADE platform performed and serenaded their European fans. Wizkid who already had the global stage also inspired Tiwa Savage to perform at the O2 Arena, one if the prestigious concert halls in London. Like a music afficionado, Dr Robert, said, “Nigerian pop stars of today are getting the formula of what it is to gather audience local and internationally. This will inspire others to hone their skills and learn to perform to a live audience. We have what it takes. Let Charity begin at home!”

Simi and Adekunle Gold’s Relationship Soar

Finally the chick has come to roost. And they couldn’t keep it a secret any longer. The two-year best kept secret that soul diva, Simi and Adekunle Gold were in a steady love relationship that may materialize to getting married in no distance future. The duo who are fast rising musicians have hidden this fact for years and different scenarios played out to prove that there was love in the air. Adekunle was pictured kissing Simi on stage at the London show. Let the romance continue in 2019.

Bad:

Death hit Nollywood:

When death comes knocking, it mostly gives no warning. The entertainment industry like other walks of life recorded a harvest of deaths, some known and others unknown. We give you few of those who died this year.

Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie:

The Nigerian movie industry, Nollywood was thrown into mourning when Ifeanyi Ikenga Gbulie who had been bedridden for several months, as a result of stroke, passed away in the early hours of December, 13, 2018, in Enugu.

The news which sent shock waves to the hearts of fans and other industry stakeholders was confirmed by ace movie director and a member of the Directors Guild of Nigeria, DGN, Chima Okoroji. The late actor is known for his elderly roles in films, such as “End of Dreams” and “Under Fire.”

Baba Sala – Moses Adejumo

On October 7, 2018, the legendary comedian and entertainer, Moses Adejumo, popularly known as Baba Sala died at his Adasa-Ilesha home. The pacesetter died at 82 years old after enduring stroke he had two years ago. Survived by 50 children, Babasala who had survived near death ordeal that generated fake news of his death in 2017 and 2016 was buried December 7, 2018.

Baba Sala impacted many and tutored the likes of juju musician, King Sunny Ade and bass guitarist, Michael Abulude.

Ras Kimono:

The veteran reggae artiste and Rub-a-dub master, Ras Kimono, died after a sudden onset of illness on June 10 2018. This was weeks after he clocked 60 years. His death jolted the music community on account of his pleasantness and the singer being a great companion and father to many youngsters in the industry. His body was laid to rest on August 25, 2018 in his hometown, Onicha-Olona in Delta State in a week long funeral rites ceremony. His music industry colleagues including Oritz Wiliki, Black Rice, Majek Fadhek , King Wadada, I Daddykey, Tony Okoroji honoured him by being present at his final funeral ceremony. Being a Rastafarian, the ‘Under Pressure’ crooner was buried in a tomb draped with the red, yellow and green colours of the Rastafarian of which he was a lifelong member.

Sadly his wife, Efemena Oge Kimono, died a month after him.

Hugh Masekela:

Died January 23rd, 2018, Hugh Ramapolo Masekela was a South African trumpeter, flugelhornist, cornetist, composer and singer. Described as ‘father of South African jazz’, Masekela was known for his jazz compositions and for writing well-known anti-apartheid songs such as “Soweto Blues” and “Bring Him Back”.

Aretha Franklin:

On August 16, 2018, the Lady of Soul Music, Aretha Franklin, passed on.

Aretha Louise Franklin was an American singer, songwriter, civil rights activist, actress, and pianist. Franklin began her career as a child singing gospel at New Bethel Baptist Church in Detroit, Michigan, where her father C. L. Franklin was minister.

Ignis Ekwe:

Veteran Nollywood actor died on July 2, 2018. Ignis was from Fuga in Edo State. The talented actor and scriptwriter became popular after the roles in such movies as “Behind The Clouds,” “Everyday People” and “Cockcrow At Dawn.”

Aisha Abimbola (Omoge Campus):

Famous Nigerian actress and producer died on May 15, 2018. She died of breast cancer despite medical intervention. She was said to have died in Toronto, Canada, coincidentally, same country and about same date last year when her close friend, Moji Olaiya, died.

The most prominent works of the actress was in movies “Omoge Campus,” “Papa Ajasco,” “No Pain, No Gain,” “Awerijaye,” “So Wrong So Right” and “T’omi T’eje.”

Chukwudi Bambino:

He was a Nollywood actor and producer who was involved in the industry for 25 years. He starred in many movies and produced such prominent movies as “The Missing God.” Chukwudi Bambino died on 16 June, 2018 in his sleep.

Chike Osuji:

One more sad example of Nollywood actors who have died this year. Among the most known movies with Chike Osuji, there are: “40 Days in the Wilderness,” “The Governor” and “The Book of Harragon.” The actor passed away when he was 65 years old. Chike left his four children and wife. The Imo State-based actor was a legend of the Nigerian movie industry. That was why his death became a tragedy for Nollywood.

The ¬¬¬¬¬¬Ugly:

Tiwa Savage, Yemi Alade fight dirty over their buttocks sizes

Two of the biggest female African music stars, Yemi Alade and Tiwa Savage, started a fight on social media over the size of their buttocks.

Yemi Alade started the fight when she took to her Twitter handle to throw shots at an unnamed person who according to her has been photo shopping her bum to deceive her fans on social media.

She warned the person to stop deceiving people and accept the fact that she has nothing behind.

She wrote, “Stop increasing your ynash (buttocks) in your pictures. You know you are straight like ‘I’. Embrace your real self! Ahh ahh. Deceiving fans up and dan(down).”

However, Tiwa thought the message was directed at her and wasted no time to react.

The Mavin First Lady first took to her Instagram Stories to write, “Don’t start a war you cannot finish.”

Tiwa Savage And Wizkid Dalliance :

2018 was also the year for Tiwa Savage. The lady who got separated officially from her hubby, Teeblizz, scored high in her career musically – and off the stage. Tiwa who carries an alluring personality is fancied by any man who loves good things- beauty, brains, hot legs…name it. All of a sudden, Nigerians and follower of pop music woke up to the reality that Wizkid and Tiwa Savage are an item together both on and off the stage.

Midyear, Tiwa got backlashes from social media for her romance with Wizkid shown in ‘Fever’ visuals. Though it cannot be proven beyond reasonable doubt whether Tiwa is in a relationship with Wizkid, their open show of love got mixed reactions on account of Wizkid’s negative attitude towards women and his baby mamas on one hand and Tiwa’s embattled marriage and perception of infidelity on the other hand.

Entertainment Awards Get Low Patronage

This year alone, only the African Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) was held in Lagos, the acclaimed headquarters of entertainment in Africa. This, according to report, is because of the low patronage by sponsors and multinationals that has affected music and movie awards.

Also, the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) 2018 didn’t get the needed buzz aside on the social media and had to be hosted in Accra, Ghana.

In addition, the African Movies Academy Awards (AMAA) 2018 which had helped develop the movie industry in Africa, in its 14th year had begun to deteriorate in quality and followership since 2016 on account of lack of organisation. This year’s AMAA event didn’t involve the media as it was held in Kigali, Rwanda.

Aside low patronage, the AMVCA lived up to expectation and crowned so many first – young entertainers.

2017 Big Brother Naija’ runner-up,

Bisola Aiyeola was surprised when she was announced as the recipient of the Trailblazer Award at the AMVCAs.’