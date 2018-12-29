Umahi Mourns Shagari

The Chairman of the South East Governors Forum and governor of Ebonyi State, Chief David Umahi has expressed great shock over the death of the former President of Nigeria, Alhaji Shehu Shagari, describing the late former President as a great asset to Nigeria.

Governor Umahi in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Emmanuel Uzor described the death of Shagari as a national loss and prayed for the repose of his soul.

He said the former President was to the country a bridge builder, a true believer in the indivisibility and equity of the nation, a man who laid a solid foundation for the development of the nation.

“His death is a personal loss to me and the patriotic citizens of Ebonyi State. He was to Nigeria, a great leader, he believed in Nigeria. He was a great friend to Ndigbo having worked with one of our illustrious sons, the late Alex Ekwueme as his vice.

“As Nigerians mourn this great Iroko, it is my earnest prayer that we learn from his selfless leadership and commitment with which superintend the affairs of Nigeria as a president”