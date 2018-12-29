NEWS
Yuletide: Edo Govt Warns Petrol Marketers Against Hoarding Of Products
The Edo State Government has warned marketers of petroleum products across the state against hoarding of the products, noting that government will not tolerate marketers who are out to shortchange members of the public during the festive period.
In a statement, the Commissioner for Solid Minerals, Oil and Gas, Hon. Joseph Ugheoke, said that the state government is working to ensure consistent supply of petroleum products to the state, adding that the step is aimed “at addressing irregularities and illegalities in the sector in the interest of all stakeholders and members of the public.”
He assured residents in the state of adequate supply of petroleum products during the yuletide season, noting, “petroleum marketers are hereby enjoined to cooperate with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) to ensure petroleum products are adequately distributed to members of the public.”
The commissioner warned, “any petroleum marketer found to be causing hitch in the supply chain will be made to face the full wrath of the law.”
“All relevant security agencies and stakeholders in the petroleum sector are expected to adhere strictly to government’s stand with regard to the distribution of petroleum products,” he added.
Ugheoke also expressed appreciation to members of the public for their cooperation in the year 2018, while reaffirming “the commitment of the state government to the economic well-being of Edo people and residents in the new year.”
