2018: NPS Raises Revenue To 40%

The National Park Service (NPS) has jerked up its internally generated revenue (IGR) to 40 per cent by generating about N32 million from 1st January 1, to October 31, 2018.

This is against the N25 million generated in 2017, even as plans are underway to increase the agency’s revenue in 2019.

The conservator-general of NPS, Alhaji Ibrahim Goni , who disclosed this in Abuja yesterday while addressing newsmen, also revealed its readiness to open up the agency for increased revenue generation.

He said though NPS presently depended on budgetary allocation from federal government for its projects that he was hopeful of better deal for the agency next year.

Goni assured of increasing NPS staff, acquiring more patrol equipments and improving the welfare of the staff in 2019.

He commended the media for constant dissemination of information on the activities of the Service, assuring that better things were in the offing for 2019.

Goni enjoined Nigerians to visit the nearest national parks for recreation, adding that utilising the natural heritage was another means of sustaining national parks and reviving them.

He pleaded with Nigerians to avoid killing wild animals popularly called bush meat for festivities and guard against illegal encroachment.

The CG emphasised that national parks enhanced ecological processes and life support system such as soil regeneration, protection of nutrient cycles, cleansing and purifying hydrological cycles and among others.