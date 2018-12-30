NEWS
APGA Mourns Former Anambra Chairman, kwentoh
The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has expressed deep shock over the death of Chief Mike Kwentoh, the former chairman of party in Anambra.
Dr Victor Oye, National Chairman of APGA, expressed the party’s feeling in a statement in Awka on Sunday.
Oye said Kwentoh’s death was an irreplaceable loss to APGA, Anambra and Nigerian politics.
The national chairman said though the former chairman had been sick for some time, he never expected that his death would come so soon.
He said Kwentoh died at a time the party needed to draw from his rich experiences, adding that he was a man of immense sagacity, commitment and experience.
“Kwentoh was a strong pillar to our party, APGA and we will miss his wise counselling and dexterity.
“I had short telephone conversation with him early this week, but his voice betrayed his sudden exit,” he said.
Oye however, thanked God for a life of service the late chieftain, popularly called Akunwata, led; having held key positions in his community and the party.
He prayed God to grant his soul rest and the family, the courage to bear the irreparable loss.
Kwentoh, who was chairman of APGA in Anambra for eight years, died in Onitsha on Saturday.
He was also a member of APGA post primary elections reconciliation committe in Anambra
