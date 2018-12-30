Aviation Stakeholder Urges Parents To Build Children’s Confidence

The managing director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) , Engr Saleh Dunoma, has advised parents, teachers and other members of the society to do all they can to build up children’s confidence at all times.

Speaking in his address at the 2018 children’s party held at the Murtala Muhammed School complex on December 20, 2018, Dunoma pointed out that children were very important in the society.

Dunoma, who was represented by the director of security services , Mrs Ann Egbadon, said “Children are the leaders of tomorrow and as such, it is important that we appreciate, encourage, celebrate and build up their confidence so as to evolve into matured, balanced and well adjusted children. This is what we are here to do today.”

According to the FAAN boss, the yuletide season is a time to wind down after a year of relentless activities.

The end of year party which was organised by FAAN created an avenue for children to have fun, interact with each other and also engage in different types of quiz and dancing competitions.

Different games of interest were played and food, drinks and music were provided to the admiration of the participants.