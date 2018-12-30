Bauchi 2019: Where Barr Ahmed Got It Wrong

A recipe for professional disaster is when a person becomes too overzealous and hidebound in the face of a fast changing and increasingly sophisticated world. People often go down the drain to an extent they cannot define their limitations in order to appropriately position themselves in the scheme of things.

The intricacies of life require that we all remain steadfast in our individual callings so as to be able to give justification of our actions and inactions. More than ever, people can easily fall between the cracks of their self-indulgence. It is no longer fashionable to perpetuate extreme trick of the eyesight.

Time being too precious and inestimable commodity to fritter away, but some people’s attitudes appeals for an irresistible and compelling time sucking attention and not to simply dignify the subjects but to set records straight and educates the people not to be beguiled, bamboozled, and fall victims of such shenanigans which they may sadly regret in later time when they’ve dangerously committed an irredeemable mistakes of their lives.

In essence, there is an urgent need to give some clarification to the recent defection of Barr. Ahmed Umar Farouk from the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to the People’s Redemption Party (PRP) and his subsequent nomination as the party’s Deputy gubernatorial candidate in the upcoming March 2, 2019 governorship election in Bauchi State.

It is neither a crime nor aberration for anyone to align with a particular political party of his choice and to even further become its deputy governorship candidate. As such, Mr. Ahmed did not commit any crime. However, aside the argument that our man is exercising his civil rights, what is of more concern is the manner in which he exhibits a rather strange, if not reckless, enterprise of attempting to hoodwink Bauchi citizens for a selfish political gain.

It leaves little hope for upcoming generations of young Bauchi citizens for a legal luminary who is expected to reasonably understand the legal workings of democracy as it concerns lawful political engagements to have reduced himself to the ridiculous extent of criticizing the defection of the former Governor of Bauchi State, Malam Isa Yuguda from the Green Party of Nigeria (GPN) to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Governor Abubakar for accepting and welcoming him into the APC’s fold.

It begs the big question of whether or not the duo errs in the process.

Of course, Bauchi State government has set up a committee to look at the eight years regime of Malam Yuguda in which Barrister Ahmed was a member of the committee, which has since submitted its reports to the government for onward actions within its jurisdictions. It is interesting and satisfying that this report is not at the direct supervision of the governor as individual. The government of Governor Abubakar recognizes government as a system, and, prefers to run it as a process.

Laughable enough, Isa Yuguda has took the matter to court challenging the jurisdiction of the committee and other related matter and to educate the barrister, addressing or tempering with any matter that’s before a competent court would amount to contempt of court and therefore, Governor Abubakar doesn’t have any jurisdiction to adjudicate on the pending case.

I hope you learnt something here?

Equally, this development does not in any way strip off Malam Isa of his right to associate himself with any political party, he is willing to identify with and at a time he so wishes.

Gov. Abubakar too does not pretend to have the power to stop or deny him or anyone of his rights to coming into the APC.

This basic civil literacy is so much essential in politics. Quite curiously, Mr. Ahmed seems not to be conversant with this vital knowledge, little wonder his disparaging disposition.

And again, how could a practical product of decamping have a guts to criticize someone for decamping? This is hypocrisy taken too far.

Ahmed in exercising his civil right like that of Isa Yuguda, decided to decamp to the PRP not because of anything else, but due to his personal conviction that things are not working the way he expected and by the way, is not for the benefits of the generality of the people of Bauchi State. Isa Yuguda had legally decamped to the APC. He has done this without Mr. Umar being furious about it?

Let Mr. Ahmed Umar know that, in Bauchi State, governance is run as a system that is independent of the political parties and there is no iota of discretion in linking the two. In other words, it is disingenuous to attempt to establish any link between Malam Isa’s decamping to the APC with the report on his stewardship because the two are clearly different things and has no relationship whatsoever and should be treated as such. One is currently a legal affair while the other is party affair.

Isa Yuguda was in the GPN before his journey to the APC and he was not a threat to the PRP until he joins the ruling APC.

Campaigns should be issue based as no amount of false accusation will make the people of Bauchi State change their minds in voting who they have tested and trusted.

Under the stewardship of Governor Abubakar, contracts inflation is alien, and above all, the state treasury was shielded from crooks and with remarkable projects executed, it’s enough justification that we are in safer hands and those against the administration, are doing so because it’s no longer business as usual.

– Sunusi wrote in from Bauchi