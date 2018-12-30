CCSGON Honours Salisu Ingawa

History was indeed in the making this weekend as an agglomeration of non -governmental organizations, professional associations, youths groups, civil rights activists as well as good governance monitors under the aegis of Coalition of Civil Society Groups of Nigeria (CCSGON) unanimously honoured ‘Dr. Salisu Ingawa, former Executive Director of the National Food Reserve Agency, (NFRA) renowned food scientist, agronomist, agriculturist, foremost administrator and super achieving public servant par excellence with the landmark Award of the Most Outstanding Technocrat of the Decade in recognition of his unparalleled contributions towards ensuring that the nation’s food storage, food reserve and food sufficiency potentials reached an optimal level, restructuring, repositioning and recalibrating the NFRA for a more credible, more responsive and more efficient service delivery to the Nigerian people, skillful administration of the vast FADAMA Project that provided crucial funds, fertilizers and farm equipment worth billions of naira to farmers across the nation, adroit management of the Katsina State sponsored SONGHAI Project that trained and empowered hundreds of thousands of youths in aquaculture, fish farming crop planting, horticulture, bee-keeping, poultry and animal husbandry amongst others thus boosting the income and revenue generating potentials of the state and the nation in general’.

Furthermore the Award Citation authored by Comrade Ademola Oyeniyi, CSGON’s publicity secretary stated that ‘Hon. Salisu Ingawa was one of the first technocrats that had the foresight to envision the weaning away of the nation’s economy from an oil dependent mono-export regime dominated by oil and gas products to a duopoly in which agriculture, agrarian and aquaculture based products played a significant role in boosting our exports earning. Indeed Dr. Salisu Ingawa laid the solid foundation for the country’s present diversification into agriculture and other related fields in our exports regime by a relentless combination of forward looking policies, strategies, programs, treatises and thorough implementation of paradigm thrust objectives that has moved the nation much closer to his avowed goal of food sufficiency for the nation as well as the entrenchment of agriculture as the dominant export revenue earner for the nation.

Unanimously acclaimed as Nigeria’s foremost food scientist and agronomist, a cerebral Dr. Salisu Ingawa has been likened to such redoubts as Chairman Mao of China, Dr. Mahathir Mohammed of Malaysia and Dr. Lee Kuan Yew of Singapore, being renowned leaders, technocrats and administrators who led their respective nations to self sufficiency and export efficiency in the crucial agricultural sectors of their economy. Dr. Salisu Ingawa doubly deserves the Award of Most Outstanding Technocrat of the Decade for he came, he saw, he conquered and he returned to private life without any iota of blemish on his impeccable and immaculate character, honour integrity and rectitude’.

Among the NGOs making up the broad based CSGON include People United to Save Humanity, Citizens for Accountable Government, Democracy Now Initiative, We the People Agenda, Gender Rights Forum, Students for A Democratic Society, Progressive Patriots Platform, Good Governance Coalition, Transparency Initiative, North-South Youths Alliance, Professionals Without Borders, League of labour Lawyers, Legislative Writers Forum amongst others.

ASADU wrote from Garki, Abuja