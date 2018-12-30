Don’t Be Agents Of Destruction, VC Cautions Youths

The Vice Chancellor of Kwara State University, Malete(KWASU), Prof. AbdulRasheed Na’Allah has advised Nigerians to guide against being used as agents of destruction before, during and after the coming general elections.

Na’Allah gave the advice while speaking at a sensitisation programme organised in Ilorin the Kwara state’s chapter of the Arewa Youth Consultative Forum (AYCF).

Represented by Prof Abdulrahuf Ambali, Na’Allah warned the youths against toying with their future and asked them to eschews any act inimical to the progress and development of the country.

He said “political party differences should be used as avenue for progress and development rather than unhealthy rivalry that has become the order of the day in Nigerian polity.”

The State Chairman of AYCF, Comrade Ishaq Kazeem Elewure recalled that the impact of electoral violence in Nigeria, especially in the northern part of the country could not be ignored, “hence AYCF organised this programme to avoid reoccurrence of the ugly incidence.”

Elewure added that with the sensitisation programme, a lot of youths would have gotten it right and have a rethink by desisting from being used as political thugs and elements of destruction in the forthcoming elections and subsequent ones.

In his remark, the AYCF national president, Comrade Yerima Shetima represented by the national secretary, Alhaji Sulyman Tijani,described the sensitisation programme and the choice of topic as timely and appropriate, stressing the need for all stakeholders to put Nigeria first in everything they do.

He charged the youths to take up the challenges and occupy positions of responsibilities with utmost desire to contribute to nation building.

In his speech, the Resident Electoral Commissioner in Kwara state, Mallam Garba Attahiru Madami identified political system failure, inability of the state and its institutions to remain neutral and maintain law and order during elections, poverty, illiteracy, unemployment, complicity and partisanship of security agents and vulnerability of youths being used as thugs as parts of the causes of electoral violence.