Don’t Vote For Failures And Betrayers- Adamawa ADC Urges Electorates

Electorates in Adamawa have been enjoined not to vote APC and PDP guber candidates, as they are tested below average in the last few years.

Alhaji Yahaya Hammanjulde ADC chairman, made the appeal in Shelleng town in continuation of tour of the state, to woe for supporters ahead of 2019 elections

Hammanjulde said Gov. Muhammadu Bindow and former Acting Gov, Umaru Fintiri candidates of APC and PDP in 2019 have represented failure and betrayal of people’s mandate during the regimes.

“The candidates of APC and PDP have been tested as governors but they ended up as betrayers.

“Fintiri of PDP who enjoyed politically support from Baba Nyako and became Speaker ended up impeaching him”.

“Gov. Bindow of APC used Nyako structure to emerge victorious later betrayed him by failing to continue where Baba stopped as promised.

“Baba Nyako is here today to guarantee that his son Sen. Nyako will would continue with LAS and SA programs for real empowerment.

“You can easily report Sen. Nyako whenever he did wrong to his father than other candidates.

Former Gov. Murtala Nyako during the visit promised that an ADC government would revived the 35 megawatts Kiri Dam hydroelectric project in Shelleng to promote industrialization.

Nyako said other programmes to be revived include Special Assistants (SA) programme, Faming skills Acquisition Centres, Local Apprenticeship Scheme (LAS) among others.

The Amna Shelleng who was represented by Wakili Shelleng, Alhaji Abubakar Dasong, lauded Nyako for his role in establishing Shelleng local government.