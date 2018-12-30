Plateau CP Tasks Journalists On Unbiased, Fair Reportage

Mr Austin Agbonlahor, Commissioner of Police (CP), Plateau Command, has tasked journalists on unbiased and fair reportage of events in the country.

Agbonlahor gave the charge on Sunday in Jos at a get-together he organised to interact and relax with journalists in the state.

According to him, negative and biased reports does no one any good but rather harms the society.

“We are available to confirm information that you are not sure of.

“It will not be fair to us if you go to press on an issue that concerns us without verifying with us,” he said.

He, however, commended journalists in the state for effective coverage of police activiities.

Agbonlahor said that with the support and contributions of men of the pen profession, Christmas was celebrated peacefully in Plateau.

The CP said that the command adopted some strategies which were effectively communicated to the general public by journalists, hence the success recorded.

“We banned the use of explosives and also restricted the use of tricycles during Christmas and Boxing days.

“The ban was complied with through your support and we are appreciative of your contribution,” he said.

Mr Paul Jatau, Chairman, Nigeria Union Journalists (NUJ), Plateau Council, appreciated the CP for the gesture.

Jatau said that journalists in Plateau were happy to fraternise and relax with the police.

“We are happy with your commendation, we assure you that we will do more in 2019,” he said.

Mr Steve Ayua, General Manager, DAAR Communication in Jos, said that the gesture clearly showed that ‘police is truly your friend’.

Ayua said that the journalists would continue to report their stories factually.