PMB Visits Sokoto, Promises To Immortalise Shagari Soon

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday paid a condolence visit to Sokoto state where he headed straight to the family of late former president, Shehu Aliyu Shagari who died on 28/12/2018 at an Abuja hospital.

Buhari accompanied by other sympathizers were received atbrhe Sultan Abubakar III International Airport by both Sokoto and Kebbi states governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and Senator Atiku Bagudu respectively.

Those at hand to welcome the president also included, Chairman. Northern Senators Forum, Senator, Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, former governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa, former Minister of Transport, Yusuf Suleiman, Sokoto state APC gubernatorial candidate, Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto, among other party faithful and host of numerous fans of Senator Wamakko who thronged out enmass to shout SAI ALU intermittently at the airport.

President Muhammadu Buhari headed straight to the residence of late Nigerian Second Republic President, Shehu Aliyu Shagari at Sama Road within Sokoto metropolis and was received by Alhaji Bala Shagari.

Bala Shagari is the Marafan Shagari and the eldest son of the late former President.

President Buhari’s signed condolence message was read by governor, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal werein the president promised to immortalise the late Shagari soon.

The condolence message read in part, “I received the very sad news of the passing away of Alhaji Shehu Usman Aliyu Shagari, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“This, indeed, is a grievous loss, which will be felt throughout Nigeria, irrespective of any difference. The late Alhaji Shagari was a landmark figure being virtually our last link to the post-independence government of Alhaji Abubakar Tafawa Balewa , and the first elected Executive President of Nigeria.

“Please convey to his immediate family, the government and the people of Sokoto State my heartfelt condolences on the passing away of this great statesman.

“The Federal Government will in due course institute a suitable memorial to the late former President. May his soul rest in peace.”

Responding on behalf of the bereaved family, Bala Shagari thanked president Muhammadu Buhari for the visit.