Premier League Powerhouses

The beauty of the English Premier League lies in its unpredictability. Unlike many other top leagues in European football, the league title is a conversation in which as many as six teams can be a part of. However, this season, it seemed that Manchester City was going to run away with the title.

Many even believed that the possibility of them going through all fixtures unbeaten, was imminent. Some even believed that them bringing the European champions cup to English soil was feasible. These beliefs are no longer the case, and I think a few things are worth mentioning, not necessarily about Manchester City itself, but about the teams in the league that have found a way to top them. Yes, this is once again a collection of thoughts and feelings, given by a fan of the beautiful game.

Walking Together

One of the biggest criticisms of Jorgen Klopp’s tenure as Liverpool’s manager is that he is yet to win a trophy for the Anfield supporters. The Gaffer came in from Borussia Dortmund in 2015, and since then the team has seen the additions of key pieces such as the Egyptian maestro in Mohammed Salah, and defensive juggernaut Virgil Van Dijk.

Most notably, they brought in a gallant goal stopper in Alisson Becker. Through 19 games in the premier league thus far, Liverpool is currently the only team that remains undefeated. They have won 16 games, drawn three, scored a total of 43 team goals, and most impressively, they have conceded only seven—a season’s best thus far, on the defensive end.

Liverpool also boasts a formidable group of forwards, in Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane. They, coupled with a tactical backline and a solid midfield, puts Liverpool where they currently are now—on the top of the table, with a total of 51 points and a joint tied goal difference with Manchester City at 36. Perhaps this is the year that Anfield has been waiting for. Maybe it isn’t, and it will be as disappointing as the Steven Gerrard and Demba Ba incident. I certainly hope that will not be the case.

Marching In

The second team that I believe needs to be mentioned in the title challenge of Manchester City is Tottenham. The Spurs are coincidentally in the second position, topping City by a singular point. I believe on the Spurs, it all begins with their Argentine Manager, Mauricio Pochettino who I believe is one of the best young football minds in the world.

The most impressive thing about Pochettino in my eyes, is how he has made due with the young talent he was presented with on his arrival from Southampton. Since then, he has developed English striker Harry Kane and fellow countrymen attacking midfielders Delle Alli and Harry Winks into quality players.

Kane has particularly made a name for himself on the football radar, as he is constantly in contention for the league’s top goal scorer award. He also has established a family culture at the Spurs organization with the continuity of the squad, as opposed to many managers who tend to shake up the squad with transfers.

The same criticism which faces Klopp unfortunately also plagues Pochettino—he is yet to win a trophy for the Spurs, and constant top four finishes are beginning to become lackluster achievements. Manchester United, who have parted ways with Jose Mourinho may also come knocking soon, and many believe that it will be difficult for the Argentine Gaffer to turn down an opportunity to take control of things at Old Trafford. Only time will tell what happens, but there is a lot of games that are left to be played before then.

The Spurs have won 15 out of 19 thus far and have lost only four games. They have a total of 42 team goals scored and have conceded 15, which is once again the second best defensive record in the league at the time of writing this. They have 45 points and are separated from Liverpool by only six points. These circumstances will most likely change by the end of the game week, as Liverpool plays Arsenal and Tottenham plays Wolves on December 29.