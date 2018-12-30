Presidential Election: Bello Vows To Deliver Kogi For PMB

The Kogi state governor, Alh Yahaya Bello has promised to deliver the state for President Muhammadu Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming general elections.

The governor made the pledge in Anyigba, Kogi East during the flag off of the APC presidential campaign rally in the state.

Bello who was represented by his Chief of Staff who is also the party’s Campaign Director General, Chief Edward Onoja said four years was not enough for the president to move the country forward.

He stressed that president Buhari needs another four years to consolidate on his promises to Nigerians, stressing that next year’s presidential election is between “progress and retrogression”.

The governor noted that the President has made concerted efforts since his election in 2015 to take the country out of the doldrums the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) had created which are insecurity, corruption and nepotism, and urged the people of Kogi East and the state to reject PDP and all its candidates.

He urged the people to be wiser and support Buhari who runs a pro-masses government with several social intervention programmes such as the N-Power, TraderMoni, MarketMoni, School Feeding, Conditional Cash Transfer, among other interventions aimed at assisting the poor across the country in addition to infrastructure development.

He warned that any mistake to allow the opposition back to power would be an invitation for the return of brigandage, insecurity, corruption, among other ills that have taken the country backwards among comity of nations.

On the achievement of APC in the state, he said the present administration has brought tremendous development to all parts of the state, particularly in Kogi east, adding that various roads, water and electrification projects had been completed and while works are still ongoing on projects in other parts of Kogi East.

He said that the area is enjoying infrastructural facelift beyond what it had ever witnessed since the creation of the state, despite having produced state governors for 20 years out of the 28 years of the state’s existence.

He lauded the efforts of the party’s senatorial candidate, Alhaji Jibrin Isah Echocho, who he described as a real humanitarian that has passion for his faith and love for humanity.