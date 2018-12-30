Pro- Buhari Group Accuse Opposition Supporters Of Destroying PMB, el-Rufai Billboards

A group, known as Buhari 2019 Supporters Movement has accused supporters of Peoples Redemption Party(PRP)’s candidate for Kaduna Central senatorial zone, Sen. Shehu Sani and People’s Democratic Party (PDP) of destroying President Muhammadu Buhari and governor Nasir El-Rufai’s 2019 billboards.

The Buhari Movement, which raised the alarm in a statement it issued to journalists in Kaduna, said it has found out that PRP’s candidate, Senator Shehu Sani and his friends in the PDP were behind that “late night destruction of campaign billboards of our beloved President Buhari and those of Governor Nasir Ahmed El-Rufai”

Chairman of the Buhari Supporters Movement, Abubakar Umar, said the group took exception to the use of what it described as “pedestrian political tactics of destroying opponents’ billboards in the city and even on the highways”.

The group said it was worrisome that “while all hands are on deck to ensure that 2019 elections were guided by political maturity and respect for the rule of law, some elements within the opposition are doing exactly the opposite here in Kaduna”.

Umar declared that “We are appalled that there seems to be a deliberate attempt to resort to the use of thuggery as part of a calculated attempt to scuttle the peaceful and orderly 2019 elections, as envisaged by both INEC, local and international democratic institutions. It is unacceptable that Kaduna State is being subtly used as the experimental Guinea Pig by suspected agents of political destabilization as we approach the general elections.

“After conducting the media round the metropolis, to assess the level of damage and destruction of Buhari and Elrufai Billboards, we have resolved to inform the relevant authorities in Kaduna State to take the necessary action, as provided by the laws of this country”.

The group urged opposition politicians in the State to “resist the temptation of creating disorder as a means of scuttling the forthcoming elections, saying we all have a duty to safeguard our democratic future, or to truncate it by abandoning the rule of law”.

Speaking with LEADERSHIP, while reacting, Sen. Shehu Sani’s Special Adviser, Political and Ideology, Suleiman Ahmed, said their billboards and have been destroyed” We are battling with issue of tearing and removing of our posters and billboards, PRP leadership wrote a petition to the Kaduna state commissioner of police some weeks ago to investigate the massive tearing and destruction of our posters and billboards. You can go to Katsina road opposite Immigration office and police college roundabout, you will see what I’m telling you where APC posters are been placed on top of PRP candidates posters especially Sen.Shehu Sani, you will see some were removed but not completely. We are not saying APC is behind that but you can see it by yourselves” he said. ENDs