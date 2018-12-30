Yelutide: Group Adds Value To Life Of Over 1000 Less Privileged Persons

A well spirited non-profit making organization called Voice for the Less Privileged Organisation (VOLPO), at the weekend, distributed various gift items worth millions of Naira to over 1, 000 less privileged persons in Abuja ahead of the Christmas and New Year.

This was part of the thanksgiving ceremony of the founder of VOLPO, Dr Ego-Queen Ezuma, as she explained the essence of the event in 2018.

According to Ezuma it is her joy celebrating with the less privileged despite her losing my husband, but still decided to come out to be with them because they are “my people” as they are always around her.

VOLPO was incorporated by the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in 2006 as a non-profit making organization carrying out humanitarian services to vulnerable groups of people in the country, which include capacity building and developing programmes by training the less privileged persons on skills, enhancing formal education of indigent children including payment of school and examination fees (WAEC, NECO and JAMB) consistently, fight for justice for less privileged persons by rendering Pro Bono services, fight against all forms of abuses on less privileged and physical challenged persons, free medical services and payment of medical bills, gathering used items from house to house and organizations for onward transfer to the less privileged persons.

She said: “Today, we are gathered here to distribute items we have gathered from donations made by individuals and organizations over a period of time, and are mainly for the less privileged ones who are present here.

“We have 1, 100 registered less privileged persons here present as beneficiaries of and the people on the line yet to be registered are more than those registered.

“We have items including used laptops, repaired bicycles, cooking utensils, bed-sheets, blankets, children and adult clothes, mattresses, spoons, plates, exercise books, wrappers, towels, and others are bags of rice, tin tomatoes, cartoons of vegetable oil, and others.

“Transcorp Hilton gave us quality bed sheets, Valencia Hotel gave us sheets, Exclusive Stores gave us bags of rice, and other items came from Milipad Plaza, Former Senate President’s Wife, Mrs Helen Mark, including Body Check Fertility Clinic, Alexis Hotel, and others.

“We have come also with team of medical experts who are here to render free medical services to the less privileged persons who are having health challenges. The medical team will carry out various tests including blood pressure, sugar level, eye, and others, they will treatment, give over the counter drugs, but will refer critical medical cases to hospitals.”

Explaining her drive to venture into humanitarian services and her background, “I came from a polygamous home where I tasted what we call real poverty and by the grace of God, and God catapulted me to the higher level. So I know how to live with the poor and rich in the society. I have tasted poverty so I know how one feels.

“I keep telling people that this is what poverty looks like, it stings, curses, pains and biting, especially in 2018. My highest joy is when I am celebrating with the less privilege. Even with me losing my husband, I said I will celebrate my people. This people here you see are always around me and not only on Christmas they come to me but always around me.”

She had this piece of advice to wealthy individuals in the country and said, “I will advice wealthy people who live in and outside this country to give to less privileged people because the more you give the more you receive. I believe what I have given God will replenish it.

“If you are wealthy or comfortable and fail to give to add smile on the face of less privileged children, orphans, widows, physically challenged and others you are tying yourself down.

“I keep my tithe and other resources for the less privileged ones, which at times like this release them for the welfare of the less privileged. I have not received any grant or other forms of assist government since I started this organization.

Meanwhile, she also charged government at all levels to recognize the less privileged persons including widows, orphans, physically challenged and others.

“I urge the government to recognize the less privileged Nigerians, come up with policies and programmes to adequately cater for the less privileged Nigerians including retirees. The government at all levels should do something more radical in the situation of less privileged Nigerians.

One of the benefiting orphanages, Save Souls Orphanage and Vocational Centre, SSOVCE, whose director, Evang. Onyedika Amaechi, said, “She is our mummy and she has impacted greatly in our lives over the years, especially to us in Save Soul Orphanage and Vocational Centre.”

Another beneficiary who is a widower, Mr Thomas Diwa, said, “The founder of VOLPO is a God-sent. I lost my wife in 2012, due to heart break I developed high blood pressure and became paralysed, and she invited me to come and be part of the beneficiaries today. God will also mightily bless her for us. I also appeal to government to assist her in this good and great work to humanity.”