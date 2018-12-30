Others
Yobe Philanthropist, Balarabe Abdullahi’s Son Bags Ph.D At 28
It has been all fun and celebration for Yobe State born Philanthropist and businessman, Alh. Balarabe Abdullahi as his son Yusuf Balarabe Abdullahi, aged 28, bagged a Doctor of Philosophy degree Ph.D in Management from the prestigious Limkogwing University of Creative Technology, Malaysia.
Yusuf who was honoured amongst other meritorious awardees about a fortnight ago had his father and some siblings in hand to celebrate with him.
A highly joyous and proud father, Alhaji Balarabe , known for his huge philanthropic gestures in Yobe State could not hide his excitement as he endeared on Yusuf to remain focused in life and not to relent on his oars towards achieving set goals and objectives in life. Congratulations to the young man.
