ENTERTAINMENT
Yuletide: FHF Fetes Chafyi Community
As Nigeria join the rest of the world to celebrate the birth of Jesus Christ and also to usher in the New Year, a non governmental organisation, (NGO) known for her charity works across the country, Face of Hope Foundation has embarked on a Yuletide celebration in a remote community along Apo district know as Chafyi village.
The event which was to celebrate with the less privileged of the society especially at this season of given and celebration was witnessed by top community leaders and elders of Chafyi village.
The countenances of villagers and beneficiaries of the community could tell they have been waiting for someone or organisation who would put smiles on their faces. It was sure a great moment they won’t forget in earnest.
Presenting the items to the representative of the community by the coordinator of the foundation, Ms Grace Ibironke Ojo whike addressing the audience, appreciated the villagers for their warm welcome and state that the essence of the visit was to touch lives positively and celebrate the season with them.
She also urge the villagers to keep faith in God and believe that one day, their lives would change for the better.
Reacting, the representative of the community, Mr Daniel thanked the organisation for finding them worthy of the gesture praying that God who has directed them to their community would continue to bless and provide for them.
High point of the event was when the newly crowned King and Queen distributed some snacks and drinks to the children while other members of the FHF distributed foodstuffs, clothes, detergents etc.
