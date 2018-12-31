APGA Presidential Candidate, ZLP Mourn Shagari

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), John Gbor and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP) yesterday lamented the death of Second Republic President Shehu Shagari.

They said that Nigeria needed him at this time when it is grappling with insecurity, poverty and “gargantuan abuse of power and human rights.”

While condoling with the government of Sokoto State and the family of the deceased, Gbor quoted Mary Macbeth thus: “Everyone dies eventually, whether they have power or not. That’s why you need to think about what you’ll accomplish while you’re alive.”

Shagari passed on last Friday, December 28, 2018 at the age of 93.

Gbor, in a statement signed by his director of Strategic Communication, Mike Angel, recalled how the late former president who held several posts in Nigeria, was unfortunately, overthrown by the military on December 31, 1983.

He said: “That the patriotic zeal of Shagari in power would be missed for a season, despite some flaws induced environmentally. His exit evokes public pains and a loss to the nation still grappling with insecurity, poverty and gargantuan abuse of power and human rights. May God grant former President Shehu Shagari Aljana fidau.”

Also, ZLP said that the death of the first democratically-elected president of Nigeria was shocking and unfortunate at a time Nigeria needed the wisdom and guidance of leaders like him to pilot the nation out of the woods.

ZLP’s national secretary, Mallam Yahaya Makama, said that the former president was an “embodiment of hope, honesty and humility while serving the nation,” stressing that it would be difficult to fill the void he left behind.